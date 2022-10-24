Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino

Read full article on original website
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
delawaretoday.com
7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music
In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 Restore the Corridor closures for this weekend
Another weekend, another round of I-95 closures in the Restore the Corridor work zone in Wilmington as the project gets closer to completion. Starting Friday night, October 28, 2022, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod says the northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed through Wilmington starting Friday night.
wildkidswander.com
12 Fun Santa Train Rides Near Philadelphia (Plus Other Holidays Trains!)
One of the best ways to celebrate during the holiday season is a scenic train ride with Santa. Riding the rails while singing carols and drinking hot cocoa brings up fun memories for both young and old. And it’s a great way to new develop traditions with your family.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Food Pantry buys new facility
Milton Community Food Pantry has attained a long-term goal with the purchasing of a new building on Union Street Extended that is expected to open in spring 2023. Until then, food distributions will continue twice a month at Water’s Edge church on Route 16. The pantry’s leadership team of...
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford making downtown intersection changes
Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
wdkx.com
Wegmans Opens in Delaware!
Congratulations to Wegmans as they just opened their first store in the First State, Delaware. Yesterday morning, Wegmans opened in Wilmington, Delaware. The 84,000-square-foot store employing about 450 people, is the Rochester-based company’s 109th location. Wegmans now has stores in eight states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department launches new community program at Warner Elementary School
A new youth engagement program at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School is designed to build on the relationships police officers have with city kids. The “Cops and Kids After School” initiative was announced by Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, and will be piloted at Warner Elementary. The program...
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
Emotional Great Oaks community pleads for school survival
Great Oaks Charter parents, students and teachers laughed, cried and pleaded with an Education Department representative Thursday for the survival of their school. “What real love means is we bear all things, because these are just kids,” said math teacher Anthony Davis, choking up with tears. “These students come to Great Oaks and we see the best in them, not ... Read More
