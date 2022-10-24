ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn

Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music

In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

I-95 Restore the Corridor closures for this weekend

Another weekend, another round of I-95 closures in the Restore the Corridor work zone in Wilmington as the project gets closer to completion. Starting Friday night, October 28, 2022, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod says the northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed through Wilmington starting Friday night.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
WILMINGTON, DE
retrofitmagazine.com

Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting

Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Food Pantry buys new facility

Milton Community Food Pantry has attained a long-term goal with the purchasing of a new building on Union Street Extended that is expected to open in spring 2023. Until then, food distributions will continue twice a month at Water’s Edge church on Route 16. The pantry’s leadership team of...
MILTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford making downtown intersection changes

Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
MILFORD, DE
wdkx.com

Wegmans Opens in Delaware!

Congratulations to Wegmans as they just opened their first store in the First State, Delaware. Yesterday morning, Wegmans opened in Wilmington, Delaware. The 84,000-square-foot store employing about 450 people, is the Rochester-based company’s 109th location. Wegmans now has stores in eight states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Emotional Great Oaks community pleads for school survival

Great Oaks Charter parents, students and teachers laughed, cried and pleaded with an Education Department representative Thursday for the survival of their school. “What real love means is we bear all things, because these are just kids,” said math teacher Anthony Davis, choking up with tears. “These students come to Great Oaks and we see the best in them, not ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

