thechampionnewspaper.com
Trick-or-treating events planned for Halloween weekend
Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but plenty of trick-or-treating and other family-friendly events will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. From parades to parties with tons of sweet treats, check out how these municipalities are celebrating Halloween:. Chamblee. The city of Chamblee will...
beactivedecatur.com
Trunk or Treat Events in Oakhurst!
Come over to Oakhurst Rec Center for a Trunk or Treat event Thursday, October 27th from 5-7pm in the parking lot! Then don’t miss out on our Spooks and Spokes family bike ride and treats on Sunday, October 30th starting at 2pm in Harmony Park.
Fireworks signal the end of Diwali in Forsyth County
Fireworks light the sky in the United Kingdom to celebrate Diwali(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The sounds of fireworks rang out in Forsyth County neighborhoods on the night of Monday, Oct. 24 as thousands of residents celebrated Diwali, the Indian holiday known as the “festival of lights”
discoveratlanta.com
Atlanta Attractions Open on Thanksgiving Day
The long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day in Atlanta looks perfect for getting out of the house. Luckily, several of the city’s most popular attractions are open on Turkey Day. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is the annual light show at Atlanta Botanical Garden. New at...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street in Stone Mountain Village this Tuesday
The city of Stone Mountain will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. It takes place in the municipal parking lot located at 922 Main Street in the downtown Stone Mountain area. Note that this is the city of Stone Mountain — it is not Stone Mountain Park.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry’s Night Out October 28
The Henry County Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff, Henry County Fire Rescue, and Henry County E-911 Departments are hosting the annual Henry’s Night Out event on Friday, October 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Henry Towne Center in McDonough. Henry’s Night Out is a free...
WXIA 11 Alive
Diwali Celebration kicks off in Atlanta
Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The festival is celebrated multiple days with each day having an important meaning.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Hey, ATL! We hope you get plenty of rest during the week because this weekend is loaded with Halloween and fall fun. We’ve got some great events for you to check out this weekend, from Halloween parties to an outdoor movie night. Here are five of the best things...
Henry County Daily Herald
Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop
JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lydia Churillo named Rockdale County Teacher of the Year
CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening. Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards...
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Locust Grove City Council
The Locust Grove City Council voted at its October 3 regular meeting to approve a request to rezone 156.82 acres from residential-agricultural to light industrial. The property is adjacent to I-75 and the railroad north of Bethlehem Road, and the applicant intends to develop a 1,845,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse, according to a city staff report.
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gun rights extremist challenges Zoo Atlanta weapons ban
The gun rights activist who managed to thwart this year’s Music Midtown festival now has a new target: Zoo Atlanta. A new weapons ban at the zoo is being challenged by Phillip Evans who said in an Oct. 20 blog post that officials do not have the ability to ban guns from the premises.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Forsyth County Sheriff needs help to win money for its K9 Unit
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help from the public not to solve a crime, but to win a prize.
