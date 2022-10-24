ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Trick-or-treating events planned for Halloween weekend

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but plenty of trick-or-treating and other family-friendly events will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. From parades to parties with tons of sweet treats, check out how these municipalities are celebrating Halloween:. Chamblee. The city of Chamblee will...
CHAMBLEE, GA
beactivedecatur.com

Trunk or Treat Events in Oakhurst!

Come over to Oakhurst Rec Center for a Trunk or Treat event Thursday, October 27th from 5-7pm in the parking lot! Then don’t miss out on our Spooks and Spokes family bike ride and treats on Sunday, October 30th starting at 2pm in Harmony Park.
DECATUR, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Atlanta Attractions Open on Thanksgiving Day

The long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day in Atlanta looks perfect for getting out of the house. Luckily, several of the city’s most popular attractions are open on Turkey Day. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is the annual light show at Atlanta Botanical Garden. New at...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street in Stone Mountain Village this Tuesday

The city of Stone Mountain will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. It takes place in the municipal parking lot located at 922 Main Street in the downtown Stone Mountain area. Note that this is the city of Stone Mountain — it is not Stone Mountain Park.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry’s Night Out October 28

The Henry County Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff, Henry County Fire Rescue, and Henry County E-911 Departments are hosting the annual Henry’s Night Out event on Friday, October 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Henry Towne Center in McDonough. Henry’s Night Out is a free...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Hey, ATL! We hope you get plenty of rest during the week because this weekend is loaded with Halloween and fall fun. We’ve got some great events for you to check out this weekend, from Halloween parties to an outdoor movie night. Here are five of the best things...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop

JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
JONESBORO, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lydia Churillo named Rockdale County Teacher of the Year

CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening. Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Locust Grove City Council

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its October 3 regular meeting to approve a request to rezone 156.82 acres from residential-agricultural to light industrial. The property is adjacent to I-75 and the railroad north of Bethlehem Road, and the applicant intends to develop a 1,845,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse, according to a city staff report.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Gun rights extremist challenges Zoo Atlanta weapons ban

The gun rights activist who managed to thwart this year’s Music Midtown festival now has a new target: Zoo Atlanta. A new weapons ban at the zoo is being challenged by Phillip Evans who said in an Oct. 20 blog post that officials do not have the ability to ban guns from the premises.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

