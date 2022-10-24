Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County Historical Society announces Fall Trek
SAFFORD — The public is invited to join the Graham County Historical Society on its Fall Trek. The Historical Society will trek to the Klondyke and Aravaipa Canyon areas, starting with a visit to the Power Brothers shootout monument, recently dedicated at the Klondyke school property. Four were killed in the 1918 shootout — three members of law enforcement and the Power family father.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors met today and decided not to move forward with full ballot hand count.
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County P&Z delays action on two more re-zoning requests for growing marijuana
SAFFORD — The Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission is taking a wait-and-see approach to new re-zoning requests for the growing of cannabis. At its most recent meeting, the commission voted unanimously to table two requests to re-zone parcels on Brookerson Road, near the Cochise County border, from the current Agriculture (A) zone to Unlimited Manufacturing (MX) zone for the purpose of off-site cultivation of marijuana.
Fronteras Desk
Environmentalists: Shipping container wall in Cochise County will interrupt wildlife crossings
Gov. Doug Ducey’s office is creating another makeshift border wall out of shipping containers. This time along a stretch of federal land in Cochise County that has conservationists concerned. It's a 10-mile border section of rugged Coronado National Forest land, not far from the Coronado National Monument. The Arizona...
Deputies searching for runaway in Sierra Vista area
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway from the Sierra Vista area. Deputies consider her vulnerable.
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham, Greenlee schools can win an Arizona Centennial road sign
PHOENIX — Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona...
gilaherald.com
Space X Falcon 9 rocket California launch seen in Graham and Greenlee counties
Photo By Space X: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 27, 2022. Company reportedly launched 53 Starlink satellites. By Jon Johnson. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – The skies over Graham and Greenlee counties were illuminated with a...
Hobbs sets deadline for Cochise Co. hand count audit to comply with guidelines
Hobbs says Cochise County will need to see that the hand count audit would need to be brought into full legal compliance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
az.gov
Cochise County to Launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Cochise County announced that the court buildings in Old Bisbee and at Colonia De Salud in Sierra Vista would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
azpm.org
Three vie to be Sierra Vista's next mayor
A new era of leadership is approaching the mayor’s office as three new candidates take a shot at securing the helm in the general election on November 8. Clea McCaa, a democrat, Steve Conroy, a republican, and Rachel Gray, also a republican and former Mayor Pro Tem, each talk about a call, a call to serve the community of more than 45,000 that has become their home.
gilavalleycentral.net
Deputies investigating OD in the county jail
SAFFORD — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a possible overdose in the county jail. Deputies were dispatched to the jail Friday, Oct. 14, a little after 10 a.m. There they found Manuel Arrellin lying on the floor of a holding cell, and jail nurses trying to wake him. The nurses informed the deputies that Arrellin had been given three doses of Narcan.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
gilavalleycentral.net
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, lifetime resident of the Gila Valley passed away Monday, October 24 at the age of 92. Dorothy was born August 3 1930, in Bridger, Montana to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima Arizona and married Norace Whitecotton July 24, 1946 and moved to Thatcher Arizona where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.
gilavalleycentral.net
Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas
Heaven Gained an Angel…………Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on October 19, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents Pete & Maria Parra on May 6, 1934.
Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for October 17 – 24
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Oct. 17 – 24, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. October...
gilavalleycentral.net
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence in Duncan. He was 72. Private family services for Pinecone will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes
After flaring tempers reached a fever pitch among actors fighting for tourist dollars, one man faces the courts; another sees a darkness. Meanwhile, a showdown with the law approaches The post Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
