BBC
Wasps: Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch join Stade Francais after Coventry club's demise
Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais. They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.
BBC
English Premiership: Players are the 'answer' to growing rugby union
England's professional players are the "experts" who need to be "trusted" with a major say in how the sport is run, according to the players' union. With more than 50 players still out of work following the collapse of Worcester and Wasps, the Rugby Players' Association [RPA] insist the players are "the answer to growing rugby".
BBC
Martin Anayi: URC chief executive believes new Welsh rugby finance deal close
United Rugby Championship (URC) chief Martin Anayi believes the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the four regional teams will agree a new funding deal. The WRU has not yet reached a financial deal with Ospreys, Cardiff, Scarlets and Dragons despite negotiations lasting many months. It means the regions still do...
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Former Manchester United Midfielder Michael Carrick Named New Middlesbrough Head Coach
Carrick left United in December 2021 after more than 15 years at Old Trafford.
SkySports
Jason Roy and James Vince included in England's ODI squad for Australia series
Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI side for the series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. The opener was dropped from the white-ball squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup after struggling for runs over the summer but returns to a 15-player squad along with James Vince.
BBC
Justin Tipuric: Flanker named Wales captain for autumn internationals
Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will replace Dan Biggar as Wales captain for the autumn internationals. Biggar will miss the campaign with a knee injury, with head coach Wayne Pivac initially not naming a captain when announcing his squad. Pivac has decided on Tipuric as his skipper for the four-match series...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
BBC
Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Marcus Edwards aims to upset former club
It is a harsh path unfortunately trodden by many young footballers. Marcus Edwards was likened to Lionel Messi aged 17, but just three years later he was let go by Tottenham - the club he had been on the books of since he was eight years old. But the attacking...
ng-sportingnews.com
Daniel Tupou stars with hat-trick as Tonga down Wales in RLWC
It wasn't always pretty, but Mate Ma'a Tonga improved their Rugby League World Cup record to 2-0 on Monday morning (AEDT) with a 32-6 victory over Wales. The underdogs scored first in the 15th minute through Ryan Evans, capitalising on multiple fundamental errors from the Tongan outfit, before Daniel Tupou levelled the scores in the 20th minute.
England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for New Zealand quarter-final
Rugby World Cup quarter-final: New Zealand v Wales. Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 07:30 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes for their...
ffnews.com
Starling Bank sponsors Southampton FC Women
Starling Bank is to be the official principal partner for Southampton FC Women for the 2022-2023 season. Starting Sunday 30th October with a match against Sunderland AFC Ladies, Starling’s logo will feature on the front of players’ shirts. This sponsorship is a continuation of Starling’s celebration of women’s...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Ireland beat England by five runs (DLS) – as it happened
A terrific performance from Ireland in a thrilling rain-hit match leaves England under pressure with hosts Australia up next
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
SB Nation
On This Day (26 October 1946) - “Battle of the Giants” as Sunderland beat Man United at Maine Road
In the autumn of 1946, a year after the end of the most deadly conflict in the history of our planet, football once again provided the essential escape from the concerns of working people everywhere. “We must provide a little fun” declared an MP on the front page of the...
BBC
Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal hoping to reproduce Lyon magic against Zurich
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said "nights like Lyon" could happen again if they prepare perfectly for each game in the Women's Champions League. The Gunners face Zurich in their second Group C game on Thursday after beating holders Lyon 5-1 in France last week. Eidevall said it was "beautiful to...
BBC
Celebrate the World Cup with BBC Cymru Wales
As Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years, Welsh football fans will be treated to a variety of new television series in the build-up to, and during, the World Cup. Highlights on BBC One Wales include Together Stronger, a new landmark series from director and football pundit...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
