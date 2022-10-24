ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell Police officer injured after being hit by pickup

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEvxZ_0ikqA5qR00

A Caldwell Police officer is expected to make a full recovery after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street in Caldwell. As he passed through the Kimball Avenue intersection, the driver’s side of his patrol car was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup; the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the patrol car at a high rate of speed, sending it into the front yard of a residence, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.

Idaho State Police responded and arrested 20-year-old Kenen Hernandez Martinez for driving under the influence, open container, and failure to purchase a driver’s license, the release said.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released hours later; he is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon, the release said. The incident did not result in other injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Idaho lake

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges. On July 18, 36-year-old Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, Bobby, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. Bobby fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies

BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Update: Endangered missing person found safe

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 75-year-old man who law enforcement agencies had an Endangered Missing Person Advisory out for has been found safe. The Idaho State Police say Bill Jonathan “John” Nishioka has been found safe. He went missing early Sunday morning a little after 1:30 am.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]

Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today. When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Chuck E. Cheese in Boise reopens today

The Chuck E. Cheese in Boise reopens today at 11 a.m. The renovated building is at 62-55 Fairview Avenue. 15 new games and an interactive dance floor have been added to the reimagined building along with their pizza, wings and salad bar.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years

Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy