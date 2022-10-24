Caldwell Police officer injured after being hit by pickup
A Caldwell Police officer is expected to make a full recovery after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street in Caldwell. As he passed through the Kimball Avenue intersection, the driver’s side of his patrol car was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup; the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the patrol car at a high rate of speed, sending it into the front yard of a residence, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.
Idaho State Police responded and arrested 20-year-old Kenen Hernandez Martinez for driving under the influence, open container, and failure to purchase a driver’s license, the release said.
The officer was treated at a local hospital and released hours later; he is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon, the release said. The incident did not result in other injuries.
Comments / 0