Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Kareem Hunt trade rumors: Browns listening to offers on veteran RB as well as CB Greedy Williams
The NFL trade deadline is just eight days away, and all 32 teams will be exploring how they can upgrade their rosters. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly listening to offers on two players who could attract some interest. The Browns are listening to offers on running back Kareem Hunt and...
Seahawks get ‘good report’ on injured receiver DK Metcalf
There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday,
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers have announced two roster moves.
Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DK Metcalf among non-participants on Wednesday
The Seahawks had a couple injured players return to practice today: running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown have been desginated to return from IR and are back in action with their teammates. Meanwhile, six players were listed as non-participants for today’s practice, including DK Metcalf. Six others were listed as limited.
