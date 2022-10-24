ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
BBC

Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister

The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
purewow.com

King Charles Set to Re-Perform His Mother’s Final Duty in History-Making Moment

King Charles is following in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps much sooner than expected. Today, Liz Truss revealed that she’s resigning from her role as British Prime Minister. As a result, King Charles will make history by swearing in a new PM less than two months after ascending the throne. Truss’s tenure will also make history as the shortest for a British PM…ever.

