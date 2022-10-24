Read full article on original website
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
‘His humility is genuine’: Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire who does the dishes
Narayana Murthy drives a small car, cleans his own loo and likes nothing more than to read
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
Melinda French Gates said her divorce from Bill Gates was 'unbelievably painful,' but COVID gave her 'the privacy to get through it'
In an interview with Fortune, Melinda French Gates said she "couldn't stay" in her and that the pandemic gave her the privacy to end it.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic
After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
ohmymag.co.uk
Camilla Parker Bowles: Here's why she can be Queen but Prince Philip could never be King
The UK is slowly preparing to formerly crown Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles in ceremonies that will take place on 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. It will be the first coronation of a reigning monarch in nearly 70 years and the first crowning of a Queen Consort since 1937.
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
purewow.com
King Charles Set to Re-Perform His Mother’s Final Duty in History-Making Moment
King Charles is following in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps much sooner than expected. Today, Liz Truss revealed that she’s resigning from her role as British Prime Minister. As a result, King Charles will make history by swearing in a new PM less than two months after ascending the throne. Truss’s tenure will also make history as the shortest for a British PM…ever.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
