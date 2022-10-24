ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

hopeprescott.com

Church members enjoy steak dinner

SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
Majic 93.3

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
Pine Street reborn

Pine Street reborn

It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities

As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas

It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Majic 93.3

Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November

It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Retired Ashdown Band Director to Lead Homecoming Parade

Retired Ashdown Band Director, Mark Pounds will lead the 2022 Ashdown High School Homecoming Parade as Grand Marshall on Friday, October 21. The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street, and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band, and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver

38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A man has...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features.

