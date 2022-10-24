ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydro, OK

Comments / 0

Related
southwestledger.news

Distributor of tainted hand sanitizer files for bankruptcy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The company that distributed some, if not all, of the hand sanitizer stored at three Bordwine Development sites in Grady County has ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. A flurry of complaints and lawsuits allege its products were contaminated with methanol blamed for several injuries and...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Penn Square Mall Hosting 'Mall-O-Ween'

A metro mall is celebrating Halloween a few days early with an event. Penn Square Mall is hosting “mall-o-ween” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event is expected to feature indoor trick-or-treating, face painting and more for the entire family. The event is free and open to...
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy