Bayonetta actress confirms pay offer for third game was higher than original claim

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e346_0ikq5Yxv00

Voice actor Hellena Taylor has released a new statement regarding her initial Bayonetta 3 pay offer from developer PlatinumGames, now saying it was $10,000 — significantly more than her initial claim.

Earlier this month, Taylor released a series of videos on Twitter urging fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 due to PlatinumGames allegedly only offering her $4000 for the lead role. Later, reports from Bloomberg and VGC disputed Taylor’s comments, claiming the studio was willing to pay her $15,000 at minimum.

On Monday, Taylor attempted to clarify where the $15,000 pay figure came from, specifically citing a dialogue with Bayonetta franchise creator Hideki Kamiya.

“I feel the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry,” Taylor said on Twitter. “I explained that their first offer was too low. That offer was 10,000 dollars total.”

“I then wrote in Japanese to Hideki Kamiya, asking for what I was worth,” Taylor continues. “He replied saying how much he valued my contribution to the game and how much the fans wanted me to voice the game. I was then offered an extra [$5000].”

Thus far, neither PlatinumGames nor publisher Nintendo has publically commented on Taylor’s allegations.

Bayonetta 3 is coming out on Oct. 28, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

