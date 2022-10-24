Read full article on original website
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $700 million for the next drawing, which will be Wednesday, Oct. 26. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
Louisiana lawmakers delay decision on funding for LSU maintenance project
State Sen. Bodi White, center, expressed reservations about funding an LSU maintenance project at a legislative meeting Friday. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature’s joint budget committee Friday delayed the approval of additional funding for an LSU maintenance project at its flagship campus in Baton Rouge. LSU is seeking...
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Read More Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in cabinet reshuffle - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
Top 10 lottery jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions: Who won and where winning tickets were sold
As the Oct. 24, 2022, Powerball jackpot climbs to $625 million, we look back at notable lottery jackpot records (including Mega Millions) in the U.S.
Gun control advocacy group establishes chapter on campus, first in Louisiana
A chapter for Students Demand Action, which advocates against gun violence and in favor of stricter gun laws, has been established at LSU, according to psychology senior Elizabeth Laurent, the organization’s president. It will be the first such chapter in Louisiana, a part of a larger network advocating for...
The next Powerball drawing will be $800 million, the fifth-largest in U.S. history
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing, the fifth-largest in U.S. history.
