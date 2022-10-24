ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers delay decision on funding for LSU maintenance project

State Sen. Bodi White, center, expressed reservations about funding an LSU maintenance project at a legislative meeting Friday. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature’s joint budget committee Friday delayed the approval of additional funding for an LSU maintenance project at its flagship campus in Baton Rouge. LSU is seeking...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Read More Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in cabinet reshuffle - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
WASHINGTON STATE

