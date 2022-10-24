Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck
With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News
With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of drastic change.
FOX Sports
Patriots' QB quandary; Mahomes thriving on third down: NFL Week 7 analysis
Bengals Offense Getting Back on Track With Coaching Adjustments. Over the last three weeks, the Bengals offense has had to face the defenses of the Ravens, Saints and Falcons. These three units rank below average in the NFL, but only the Falcons defense is truly terrible. Playing bad defenses helps....
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week. There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to...
The Ringer
The Colts’ Rent-A-QB Era Is Over
The Indianapolis Colts had a brilliant concept: What if they didn’t have to do the whole “quarterback development” thing? What if they could fast-forward through the trial and error (lots of errors) of scouting and developing young QBs, avoiding the possibility of draft busts? What if they could have quality QBs without having to wait for them to grow up? By acquiring veteran passers with an established history of success, the Colts figured they could compete year in and year out, skipping over some of the ugliest eras of struggling NFL franchises.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0