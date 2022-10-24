The Indianapolis Colts had a brilliant concept: What if they didn’t have to do the whole “quarterback development” thing? What if they could fast-forward through the trial and error (lots of errors) of scouting and developing young QBs, avoiding the possibility of draft busts? What if they could have quality QBs without having to wait for them to grow up? By acquiring veteran passers with an established history of success, the Colts figured they could compete year in and year out, skipping over some of the ugliest eras of struggling NFL franchises.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO