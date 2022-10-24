ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

The Colts’ Rent-A-QB Era Is Over

The Indianapolis Colts had a brilliant concept: What if they didn’t have to do the whole “quarterback development” thing? What if they could fast-forward through the trial and error (lots of errors) of scouting and developing young QBs, avoiding the possibility of draft busts? What if they could have quality QBs without having to wait for them to grow up? By acquiring veteran passers with an established history of success, the Colts figured they could compete year in and year out, skipping over some of the ugliest eras of struggling NFL franchises.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy