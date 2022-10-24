The Silent Hill series is coming back, and we’re not just getting one new game … we’re getting four. And a new movie! And more merch!. It’s certainly more than what a lot of people would have expected when Konami announced we were getting a presentation on the series’ future last week (I’m a big series fan, and my expectations were very low). Most people were expecting a new game and a Silent Hill 2 remake based on leaks and rumors, but the series had been all but dormant since Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, so there was no reason to expect anything more. In the past decade, Konami has used the IP on pachinko machines, skateboards, and little else.

