Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
'The Witcher' Confirms Unreal Engine 5 Remake
Following the success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red recently announced several new projects including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed “Orion,” an entirely new universe named “Hadar,” and several new Witcher games including a remake of its first The Witcher (2007) game which will be developed in Unreal Engine 5, the world’s most advanced and capable real-time 3D creation tool yet.
What we’d like to see in House of the Dragon season 2
House of the Dragon cemented itself as one of the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max and aired on HBO with an explosive finale that finally began the Dance of the Dragons. After 10 episodes of development spanning 20+ years and multiple storylines, the show finally delivered on its promise of fire and blood and officially kickstarted the Dance following Lucerys Velaryon’s death at the hands of his uncle, Aemond Targaryen. In a major departure from Fire & Blood, Lucerys’ death was accidental, adding an additional dire element to an already tragic story.
Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC makes the series’ future clear
For the first two decades of its life, the Resident Evil series was relatively easy to follow. I don’t mean in terms of its convoluted, lore-packed narrative. Rather, you could easily pin down what it was trying to accomplish. Resident Evil games were a work of pulp horror, leaning into their B-movie influences to create cheesy zombie movie thrills with a commentary about corporate greed at its heart. Even its most hated games (looking at you, Resident Evil 6) followed that core philosophy.
Fool’s Theory Developing a Remake of ‘The Witcher’
The Witcher is back, literally. While work has begun on a fourth entry of the iconic gaming franchise by CD Project Red, developer Fools Theory is actively working on a remake of the first entry. It is the project that was hinted at with the codename Canis Majoris and will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 according to the new announcement. they also unveiled the logo for the Remake, which teases the firey return of the game that started it all.
V/H/S/99 directors on hellish freaks, creepy geeks, and the horror that is the late 1990s
2022 has been the year of horror, with a number of original theatrical movies like Smile, franchise reboots like Scream, and legacy sequels like Halloween Ends topping the box office chats and delighting fans of the genre everywhere. Streaming is no different, with Hellraiser on Hulu and Orphan: First Kill on Paramount+ finding their audiences in living rooms across America.
The Witcher Remake means the original may finally be worthy of its sequels
CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher, the first game in its celebrated trilogy, is getting a full remake in Unreal Engine 5. While CD Projekt RED is currently hard at work on The Witcher 4 and its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, the publisher has signed up a team of ex-Witcher devs to rebuild the original game completely. Fool’s Theory is in the early stages of developing a ground-up remake of Geralt’s first adventure, and not only is the team using Unreal Engine 5, but it’s also sharing the same toolset that CD Projekt’s in-house team is using to develop the new Witcher trilogy.
‘I need to do this scene upside down’: what it’s like to act in a Call of Duty game
The performance-capture body suits, the annoying helmet cams, the makeshift props … actors describe the experience of making video games ‘where there’s nowhere to hide’
You can explore the Silent Hill 2 remake's entire town and "won't see any loading screens"
Silent Hill 2 is a load-free zone
Is Henry Cavill’s return as Superman a good thing?
In only a few days, the DCEU has received two major shakeups to its ever-shifting cinematic universe. First, the ending to Black Adam featured the return of a fan-favorite actor whose return to the franchise has long been a matter of debate. Over the weekend, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to celebrate his cameo in the film, promising he is indeed back as Superman and thanking his fans for their patience and loyalty. His video was short but meaningful, with Cavill seeming genuinely thankful for the chance to step back into the role that made him a star. His fans responded accordingly, ensuring he trended over the weekend and well into Monday following his announcement.
CD Projekt Red reveals it’s working on a Witcher 1 remake
The Witcher series is returning to its roots. CD Projekt Red announced that one of the many new Witcher projects it’s working on, which includes a brand-new trilogy, is actually a remake of the first game. Dubbed with the codename “Canis Majoris” — which is in line with CD...
Konami’s big Silent Hill plans show how video game franchises are changing
The Silent Hill series is coming back, and we’re not just getting one new game … we’re getting four. And a new movie! And more merch!. It’s certainly more than what a lot of people would have expected when Konami announced we were getting a presentation on the series’ future last week (I’m a big series fan, and my expectations were very low). Most people were expecting a new game and a Silent Hill 2 remake based on leaks and rumors, but the series had been all but dormant since Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, so there was no reason to expect anything more. In the past decade, Konami has used the IP on pachinko machines, skateboards, and little else.
The best Sonic fan games
Sonic was once the biggest rival Mario ever faced. The blue blur certainly gave the plumber a run for his money in the 8- and 16-bit days of gaming and was arguably winning in terms of mass popularity for a brief moment in time. Sonic was the cool, hip, more “adult” type of character with a very ’90s attitude that resonated with a large portion of the western gaming audience. He was even the very first video game character to ever get his own balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Needless to say, Sonic was looking to run away with the title of the face of gaming. That was until the 16-bit days ended, and the shift to 3D began.
Framed today, October 27: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 27 and need some help?. If you don’t remember the plot of today’s movie, there’s a good chance you have at least heard of the songs from the film’s soundtrack. One may or may not be a phrase that describes the weather. Any guesses right now?
From Boyz n the Hood to Malcolm X: The legacy of New Black Cinema
1992 was a peak year for the New Black Cinema, a (mostly) independent film movement that stretched from the late-1980s until the mid-1990s and revolutionized the way that African Americans were represented on-screen. Important films of the movement like Malcolm X, ‘Mo Money, Juice, Deep Cover, Mississippi Masala, Daughters of the Dust, One False Move, and South Central all came out in 1992.
Gotham Knights’ ending explained: Batman’s death, the Court of Owls, and more
WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, which finally launched on October 21, follows the adventures of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin after Batman is killed. This bold move sets off an unpredictable plot that ultimately centers around two secret societies that want Gotham for themselves. Contents. How does Batman...
‘The Last Of Us’ standalone multiplayer spin-off may be free to play
It looks like the upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer title may be a free-to-play game, with Naughty Dog looking to hire someone with proven experience in that field. The standalone, multiplayer game is set within the The Last Of Us universe and, according to Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, is due to be unveiled next year.
‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ gets its series of animated shorts ahead of release, as is tradition
A month out from the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Blizzard is dropping a series of animated shorts on YouTube titled Dragonflight Legacies, the first of which is now available for your viewing pleasure. The series dives into some of the lore which will feature heavily in the ninth...
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock’s Poker Face
The real mystery of Poker Face is this: How did Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson find the time to make it happen? Johnson’s Knives Out sequel is just a few weeks away from a theatrical release before heading to Netflix. And Lyonne is the co-creator of her own Netflix series, Russian Doll. Regardless of the logistics, Poker Face is not only happening, it’s coming to Peacock next year with a 10-episode first season.
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos ( Riverdale ) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005056/en/ The Gimmicks’ New Season, “House of Chico,” premieres October 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)
