buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
'I'll always be your son': Swimming legend Michael Phelps bids farewell to his father in touching Instagram post showing the 23-time Olympic gold medalist smiling alongside his dad
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps bid farewell to his father in a touching social media post after the elder Phelps passed away recently. 'You'll always be my dad…,' Phelps wrote. 'And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you. rip dad.'. Neither a...
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
Popculture
Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
In a recent appearance at the Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast revealed he regretted not informing LeBron James that he was resigning as the Laker's president of basketball operations.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny James Jr. Signs Another Endorsement Deal
Bronny is doing very well for himself. Regardless of where Bronny James Jr goes to school next year, there is no doubt that he will be one of the biggest stars in college basketball. LeBron’s oldest son is 18 years old now, and he is eligible for NIL deals. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bronny signed with Nike, which was a massive deal at the time.
Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."
Magic Johnson said that he could never party all night and the next day score 50 points in a game like Michael Jordan.
Bleacher Report
Wrestling Twitter Praises Introduction of The Rock's Daughter Ava Raine for WWE Debut
Simone Johnson, the 21-year-old daughter of legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, made her televised debut for WWE on Tuesday night's episode of NXT under the name Ava Raine. Raine, who signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2020, did not acknowledge her familial ties, instead...
Bleacher Report
La La Anthony Says Trade to Knicks Contributed to Her and Carmelo's Divorce
La La Anthony said her marriage to Carmelo Anthony began to unravel after he was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011. "When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated," La La said during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast (h/t TMZ Sports).
Emma Raducanu's former coach Dmitry Tursunov says he left because of 'red flags'
Dmitry Tursunov says he decided to stop coaching Emma Raducanu at the end of his trial period with the tennis star because of "red flags" that he could not ignore.
‘We’re doing everything available’: Adam Silver gets real on NBA’s actions on Brittney Griner’s incarceration
On Tuesday, a Russian court heard Brittney Griner’s appeal for her nine-year prison sentence. Unsurprisingly, the appeal was rejected, and the WNBA star is now headed to a penal colony. That is unless the United States is somehow able to facilitate her release. It’s already been eight months since...
Bleacher Report
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Hall of Famer says Riley could lead the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers past any NBA team
Berner's Cookies Launches 'More Than A Strain Release' In Collaboration With NFL Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones
A new collaboration between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and NFL star, cannabis entrepreneur and advocate Adam “Pacman” Jones is bringing a hybrid cultivar offering. Crossed with Biscotti and Jealousy F2, the new cultivar known as “Pacman” will be available at all California Cookies and Lemonnade locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training
Pat Riley has often been called a masterful motivator. In the case of Magic Johnson, Riley helped Johnson put the brakes on during the offseason while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson spoke of his workout habits in a podcast interview with Shannon Sharpe. He said he trained ...
