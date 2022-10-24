ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Vibe

Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months

A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr. Signs Another Endorsement Deal

Bronny is doing very well for himself. Regardless of where Bronny James Jr goes to school next year, there is no doubt that he will be one of the biggest stars in college basketball. LeBron’s oldest son is 18 years old now, and he is eligible for NIL deals. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bronny signed with Nike, which was a massive deal at the time.
Bleacher Report

Wrestling Twitter Praises Introduction of The Rock's Daughter Ava Raine for WWE Debut

Simone Johnson, the 21-year-old daughter of legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, made her televised debut for WWE on Tuesday night's episode of NXT under the name Ava Raine. Raine, who signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2020, did not acknowledge her familial ties, instead...
Bleacher Report

La La Anthony Says Trade to Knicks Contributed to Her and Carmelo's Divorce

La La Anthony said her marriage to Carmelo Anthony began to unravel after he was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011. "When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that's when things became complicated," La La said during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast (h/t TMZ Sports).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Berner's Cookies Launches 'More Than A Strain Release' In Collaboration With NFL Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones

A new collaboration between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and NFL star, cannabis entrepreneur and advocate Adam “Pacman” Jones is bringing a hybrid cultivar offering. Crossed with Biscotti and Jealousy F2, the new cultivar known as “Pacman” will be available at all California Cookies and Lemonnade locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
InsideTheHeat

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

Pat Riley has often been called a masterful motivator.  In the case of Magic Johnson, Riley helped Johnson put the brakes on during the offseason while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson spoke of his workout habits in a podcast interview with Shannon Sharpe.  He said he trained ...
MIAMI, FL

