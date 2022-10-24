ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade

If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDEF

Falcons Secondary Battling Severe Injury Issues

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ depleted secondary didn’t have much of chance even before cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins left with injuries during a 35-17 loss at Cincinnati. With cornerback Casey Heyward placed on injured reserve last week and key backup Dee Alford unable...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

