Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO