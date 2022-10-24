ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

HollywoodLife

Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
Distractify

Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters

When it comes to the field of journalism, Barbara Walters is considered to be one of the greats. Throughout her seven-decade career, Barbara has been praised for her top-notch interviewing skills and ability to make guests feel comfortable enough to have conversations that are full of substance. Additionally, Barbara made history in 1974 as the first woman to co-host an American news program. Many journalists always make it a point to give Barbara the credit she deserves.
TMZ.com

Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says

Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...

