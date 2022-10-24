Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters
When it comes to the field of journalism, Barbara Walters is considered to be one of the greats. Throughout her seven-decade career, Barbara has been praised for her top-notch interviewing skills and ability to make guests feel comfortable enough to have conversations that are full of substance. Additionally, Barbara made history in 1974 as the first woman to co-host an American news program. Many journalists always make it a point to give Barbara the credit she deserves.
Ted Cruz claimed on 'The View' that his wife Heidi laughed when Trump insulted her looks back in 2016
Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, laughed off Donald Trump's insult about her looks. Cruz said his "feelings were hurt" but that he moved on to focus on serving Texans. Trump in 2016 posted an unflattering photo of Cruz's wife next to one of his own wife, Melania. Sen....
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in sweet messages posted to their social media accounts Oct. 3. The former president, 61, posted three pictures on Instagram and said in the caption that he seems to be the only one in the relationship who is aging, a joke he often makes.
Ex-Obama Speechwriter Tells Democrats The ‘Best Way To Take Down' Donald Trump
Cody Keenan, who was chief speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, has offered what he believes is a surefire way for Democrats to combat Donald Trump. Humor is the key to riling the twice-impeached, one-term and notoriously thin-skinned former president, Keenan suggested on the latest episode of Mediaite podcast “The Interview.”
Donald Trump Calls New Book Claims About Ivanka Trump 'Disgusting'
Donald Trump has made his disapproval of Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book known, as he has called some of the claims made by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, “disgusting.”. One of the claims Haberman made in her book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,...
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Inside Lara Logan’s downfall from 60 Minutes correspondent to Newsmax ban after bizarre on-air rant
JOURNALIST Lara Logan has been banned from Newsmax after peddling a series of baseless conspiracy theories. It’s not the first time the former CBS reporter, 51, has caused outrage after bizarrely ranting about Satan and espousing false QAnon tropes. Logan, originally from Durban, South Africa, became a recognizable name...
MSNBC host: Trump should be worried about what "pathological liar" Kash Patel told grand jury
Donald Trump will be unable to trust what his advisor Kash Patel tells him about his testimony before a Washington, D.C. grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to an analysis aired on MSNBC on Thursday evening. "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell offered his...
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Kamala Harris Says Clarence Thomas Said 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
The vice president urged people to "speak" with their vote as she called the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade a "travesty of justice."
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
