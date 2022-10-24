ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Scarlet Nation

How Georgia plans to slow down Florida's Anthony Richardson

Mobile quarterbacks have been a staple of Georgia's schedule this year. Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Robby Ashford—they all could hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground. Their legs, most specifically their ability to scramble and extend plays, caused headaches for Kirby Smart and the defensive coaching staff.
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Florida

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young preview Georgia's game vs. Florida and assess where the Bulldogs are at this point in the season. They take questions from DawgVent members.
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

The RedZone At it Again!

Offensive linemen Roderick Kearney was going to announce his intentions to join the Gator Nation on November 11th. Still, he could not contain his excitement to tell the world he was a Florida Gator. Kearney visited Florida yesterday and after the visit he knew the time was right.

