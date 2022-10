Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.

