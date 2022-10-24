Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Seahawks announce 5 moves, including activating L.J. Collier from IR
The Seattle Seahawks have announced several roster moves today, including activating former first-round pick L.J. Collier from the injured reserve list. Here’s a quick rundown of today’s moves.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
And so it has come to this for the Denver Broncos.
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
NFL World Reacts To Longtime Punter Retirement News
On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that a longtime NFL and CFL punter has finally retired. Jon Ryan, who started his football career in the Canadian Football League before starring in the NFL, is hanging up his cleats. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,” Ryan said via 3DownNation. “I tried to drag this out forever but Father Time finally got me after 19 years.”
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
Giants vs. Seahawks: 5 things to know about Week 8
The New York Giants is (6-1) travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) this Sunday in a meeting between two of the NFL’s most surprising teams. Here are five things to know about the Week 8 contest. The series. This will be the 20th meeting...
Broncos make decision about offensive struggles
NFL fans have been forced to watch a lot of Denver Broncos football this season and what they’ve seen has been pretty abysmal. This weekend, we’re shipping the Broncos off to London for another high-profile game, and at least for now, the team won’t be making any major changes to improve their woeful offensive output.
Russell Wilson worked out on flight while his teammates were trying to sleep
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly spent four hours working out and rehabbing his injured hamstring on the team’s flight to London earlier this week.
