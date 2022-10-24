Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
AFC East news: Jets' rookie Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury
The Buffalo Bills will not be getting their first dose of the top rookie running back from the 2022 NFL draft this season. The New York Jets announced on Monday that Breece Hall, a second-round pick, has suffered a torn ACL injury in their recent game on Sunday, a win over the Denver Broncos. He also has a torn meniscus.
James Robinson trade details: Jets make deal for Jaguars RB in wake of Breece Hall injury
James Robinson gets a Hall pass. The Jets were dealt a devastating blow in Week 7, when ascending star rookie running back Breece Hall suffered an ACL tear that ends his 2022 season. Well, Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't take long to find a replacement for Hall, trading a...
