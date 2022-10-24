ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
LEOTA, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy