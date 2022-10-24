ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Hot 99.1

Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour

The Saratoga Springs History Museum, Canfield Casino, and the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will host a new seasonal guided trolley tour on the haunted history and ghosts of Saratoga on Tuesday, October 25th. Originating in front of the Visitor Center at 297 Broadway, the 90-minute guided trolley tour...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend

It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
ALBANY, NY
Lodging

XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

What’s in a name: Jabe Pond

My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
HAGUE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY

