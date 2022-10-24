Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour
The Saratoga Springs History Museum, Canfield Casino, and the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will host a new seasonal guided trolley tour on the haunted history and ghosts of Saratoga on Tuesday, October 25th. Originating in front of the Visitor Center at 297 Broadway, the 90-minute guided trolley tour...
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Three-time Grammy winner returning to Troy Savings Bank
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will be hosting Branford Marsalis on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Music Hall members went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., with single tickets to go on-sale to the general public Friday.
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend
It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
Lodging
XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Saratoga recycling event collects 60k pounds of paint
Sustainable Saratoga's paint collection day on October 2 was the first in the area to collect paint to be recycled. Recyclers in over 600 cars dropped off over 60,000 pounds of paint.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Albany LEAD receives $1.26M in funding
The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Albany County $1.26M in funding to support the Albany Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (Albany LEAD).
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Comments / 2