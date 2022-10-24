ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Variety Club WNY -Halloween Spectacular

Variety, the children’s charity of Buffalo and WNY presents The Halloween Spectacular, Returns! -Saturday, October 29th at The Cove located at 4701 Transit in Depew. This is 21 years of age and older event. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory for this fun event. Enjoy live music from MO ‘Porter, Straight Up and DJ Dance Party with CJ Sound Elite Events!
Coming Soon: Perennial

Celebrated chef plans varied dining campus for Hamburg restaurant. Sun+ exclusive: Oliver’s executive chef Ross Warhol has big dreams for the former landscaping business he just purchased on Gowanda State Road. And while he knows it can’t be perfect, that’s not going to stop him from trying.
Disney On Ice returning to Buffalo in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney On Ice will be returning to the KeyBank Center from Jan. 26-29, featuring acts from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” with appearances from other beloved Disney characters. The show, titled “Into the Magic,” The show schedule is as follows: Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 7 […]
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Starbucks Has a Pin Problem

A growing number of Starbucks baristas are wearing a suicide awareness pin at work — an act of defiance and solidarity after a union leader in Buffalo, N.Y., says he was fired for wearing it. Baristas at cafes in Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona, Vermont, Kansas, New Jersey and Tennessee have...
