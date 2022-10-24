Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth
H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
Daboba Tea partnering with Mochinut to deliver bubble tea in Richardson
Daboba Tea will open later this fall in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Daboba Tea will open in Richardson later this fall as a second business in the existing Mochinut location at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. The bubble tea shop will offer a variety of boba drinks on its menu, including brown sugar matcha, passion fruit green tea and strawberry yogurt. No grand opening day has been announced, but Daboba’s Facebook page said it will open sometime in November. www.facebook.com/people/DaBoba-Richardson/100083549523686/
Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano
Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
Established eatery Neighborhood Services housed in Frisco hotel
Chef de Cuisine Rachel Rechou, Executive Chef Marcus Strietzel, Marketing Manager Elyse Callison, Property General Manager Gayla Guyse and Restaurant General Manager Gary Martin contribute to the restaurant. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Omni Frisco Hotel opened in July 2017, so did the third location of Neighborhood Services. Neighborhood Services is...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson
Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
Froth Coffee Bar bringing gourmet coffee to Northlake
Froth Coffee Bar is expected to open in Northlake on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Froth Coffee Bar is opening a new location in Northlake on Dec. 1, according to the restaurant’s website. The coffee bar will be located 1248 FM 407. Froth offers a variety of gourmet coffee options, including exotic coffees from different regions around the world. Froth’s Northlake location will also offer a selection of baked goods provided by sister company, The Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe & Cafe. The original Froth Coffee Bar is located in Haslet, and another location opened Oct. 1 in Denton. www.frothcoffeebar.com.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 14
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a new opening date of Nov. 14. Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 14 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual...
BodyBar Pilates opens new studio in Flower Mound
BodyBar Pilates opened in Flower Mound on Oct. 27. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) BodyBar Pilates held a ribbon-cutting for its new location in Flower Mound on Sept. 27, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new studio is at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 140. BodyBar offers group workouts based on core Pilates principles, according to the company’s website. 469-837-8808. http://bodybarpilates.com/studios/flowermound.
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
De Ra Coffee to offer handcrafted coffee, espresso, desserts and more in Plano
De Ra Coffee is set to open in Plano in early December. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) De Ra Coffee is scheduled to open in early December at 2320 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 101, Plano. The shop will serve handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, including traditional Arabic coffee flavored with cardamom, saffron...
This North Texas wine cafe is the new best place to have your Sunday brunch
They're starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It'll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They'll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer.
Spitz Frisco offering Mediterranean wraps, bowls, salads
Spitz Frisco's menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Spitz Frisco, a Mediterranean street food restaurant and bar, opened Sept. 29 at 6851 Warren Parkway, Ste. 201, Frisco, owner Samarth Patel said. Its menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. The location’s bar features a selection of ale and beer from local breweries, regional wines, sangria and cocktails, according to its website. 214-407-8485. https://spitz-restaurant.com/mediterranean-food-frisco-restaurant-bar/
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
glasstire.com
Asel Art Supply Announces the Closing of All Locations By the End of 2022
Asel Art Supply, a Texas-based art supply company, recently announced, via social media, the impending closure of all six of its locations by December 31, 2022. Originally founded in 1951 in Dallas by Kenny Asel, Asel Art Supply has been a longtime staple for artists across the state. In the mid-1960s, a second Dallas location was opened. Mr. Asel and his brother, Herb, oversaw the business until 1973, when they sold the company to a group of investors. In the mid-1970s, the business expanded with locations in San Antonio, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin, and Lubbock (as Varsity Bookstore, a college bookstore serving Texas Tech University).
