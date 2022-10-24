ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the team, though in what can best be described as a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. “Ask me in a couple of weeks because I don’t even know yet,” Hyde said, when asked to describe his role. “I’m […]
Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on ‘Dreamy’ LB Matt Milano: ‘Never a Mismatch’

Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names. In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports

DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
