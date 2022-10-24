Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament
For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
Status Quo in Latest South Dakota HS Volleyball Poll
Another week of action has gone by, but there was little to no change in the latest poll from the SD Media, which will have one additional poll this season. All three classes kept their same top 5, but there were some moves regarding first place voting, and those receiving votes this week.
South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings
The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed. Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games. Class...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story
You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans
There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Casey Donahew Returns to The District in Sioux Falls
Just announced, Casey Donahew is returning to The District in Sioux Falls. See this Red Dirt-Texas Country STAR on January 14, 2023. There will be a special presale for this event Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Use the Code: STOCKYARD. Tickets will be on sale...
Vote Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Mascot Into Hall of Fame!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!. The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This voting...
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
Professional Bull Riders Coming Back to Sioux Falls in 2023
The best bull riders in the world are making a return to Sioux Falls in 2023. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 'Unleash The Beast' tour will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in late March/early April. The three-event stop is Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Add Major Talent in the NBA G-League Draft
The Sioux Falls Skyforce are looking to have a bounce back year in 2022-2023 and to do so they are going to have to find a different nucleus of players on their roster. That begins with bringing back players through their NBA affiliate system with the Miami Heat and through the NBA G League Draft.
Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls
Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options. The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November. The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning. Prairie Berry Winery got its...
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners
The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner
The 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk People's Choice Award winner was revealed on Thursday, and this year's title goes to Sturgis native Travis Sorenson for his sculpture named "Elk." If you have taken a tour of all the 68 different pieces of art that make up the 2022 downtown Sioux Falls...
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!
Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
