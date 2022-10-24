ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings

The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed. Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games. Class...
BROOKINGS, SD
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
LEOTA, MN
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners

The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
