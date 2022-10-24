ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K945

This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport

I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kkyr.com

Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest

Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Church members enjoy steak dinner

SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 24, 2022: We can’t slap you around and demand to be read

As more people are driving by and noticing the construction site, we’ve seen messages flying across Facebook this weekend. They are asking, wondering and answering the question: “What’s being built between Burger King and McDonalds?” Well, as we told you in this column last Tuesday, it’s a new location for the Scooters Coffee chain. CLICK HERE to read the column. If you read that column, your knowledge curve was days ahead of many other people in Magnolia who didn’t pick up on it. We acknowledge that we frequently irritate family and friends who ask us questions, only to be met with a preamble to the effect, “If you are a frequent reader of our website, you’d know the answer to that already.” We try to keep people informed about what happens in Magnolia and Columbia County. We are not always successful, or even timely, but we do try. But we’re not going to lay all of the knowledge burden on ourselves. Our readers, the public, have to make an effort to keep up. We update our website with new information throughout the day. If you’re not checking our site at least a couple of times a day, the odds are high that you’re going to miss something you would like to have known. Often in our journalism life, we’ve wanted to go around to every home in town, knock on the door, and shake the people who answer with the message: You need to pay attention to this! But, we can’t. We can provide the information but it’s your responsibility to access it.
MAGNOLIA, AR
tigertimesonline.com

Pine Street reborn

It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities

As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet

The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Redwater ISD to release early Thursday

Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A man has been arrested for shooting at another vehicle in Marshall. A man has...
REDWATER, TX
Power 95.9

Win Tickets To ‘Peak Fighting’ In Texarkana October 22

How would you like some tickets to the big "Peak Fighting PF24" fights happening on October 22 in Texarkana?. The fights will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. The doors open at 6:00 PM and the fights begin at 6:30 PM.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Don’t Miss The Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate Thursday October 27

With early voting for Midterm elections underway, there are also local elections to think about too. The Arkansas High School Student Council is hosting a Texarkana Mayoral Debate and it's open to the public. How Will The Student Council Be Involved in The Mayoral Debate?. The Student Council members will...
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

