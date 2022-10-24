ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Makes NBA History

Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brooklyn Nets star made history. The 12-time NBA All-Star has officially moved into 20th all-time on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Via SNY's Nets Videos: "Kevin Durant...
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ClutchPoints

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s epic reaction to Gregg Popovich potentially denying him history vs. Spurs

For all the criticisms DeMar DeRozan has faced in his career (he’s unable to space the floor, he’s unimpactful defensively, to name a few), he has carved out an impressive career for himself after being drafted ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft. In fact, DeRozan has been one of the most established scorers in the NBA for the past decade, as he’s only seven points shy of crossing the 20,000 mark for his career.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy