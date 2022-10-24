For all the criticisms DeMar DeRozan has faced in his career (he’s unable to space the floor, he’s unimpactful defensively, to name a few), he has carved out an impressive career for himself after being drafted ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft. In fact, DeRozan has been one of the most established scorers in the NBA for the past decade, as he’s only seven points shy of crossing the 20,000 mark for his career.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO