One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO