blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Ghosts of Chicago Night Walk
Follow the trail of the most haunted spots in Chicago with the self-guided Ghosts of Chicago walking tour. Download the app and creep down the spookiest streets in the city while you learn about ghosts, cursed spots and chilling legends. The tour starts at the Chicago History Museum and takes...
WGNtv.com
November concert calendar: 10 Chicago shows to check out
CHICAGO — Even though temperatures will be falling, tons of live music will be heating up Chicago venues throughout the month of November. From smaller acts to artists who could fill up arenas, here are ten of the best. 11/1 – Soccer Mommy, Metro. Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie...
Biggest IL Halloween Party At One of Most Haunted Hotels In World
One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.
zumic.com
Chicago Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Chicago has added tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming performances to 25. The new concerts are set in April and June of 2023. Previously, the band announced eight shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next February and March. The classic rockers are currently on tour in America, which lasts into early November. With a 50+ year career, Chicago continue to excite fans with their blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical music.
The Billy Goat burger gets a facelift
Breaking news: One of Chicago's most famous sandwiches got a facelift — or at least a bun lift — during the pandemic. The results are scrumptious.What's happening: The Billy Goat burger shed its puffy, dry-ish, kaiser roll for a pliant brioche bun that hugs the greasy patties and offers just a hint of sweetness. Justin and Monica noticed the delicious change last week as they devoured double cheeseburgers ($5.99 "the best") at the Goat on lower Michigan.What they're saying: Billy Goat cook Bouchaib Khribech tells Axios they switched buns after 50 years because their "kaiser roll baker stopped making the buns in the middle of the pandemic."💭 Monica's thought bubble: I eat a Billy Goat burger about once a year, but with this tasty new bun, I might double that!💭 Justin's thought bubble: Double the Double cheese? (shouting) Two double cheese! Billy Goat's old kaiser roll featured way too much bread and could sometimes taste stale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
LEGO Lovers Dream Experience Is Coming To Illinois In January
The first thing that came to mind when reading about this LEGO event coming to Illinois was, "That sounds painful." if you've never stepped on one of those tiny bricks you have no idea what I'm talking about. If, in fact, you have not, consider yourself lucky. You won't have to worry about this at a monstrous event happening in 2023.
depauliaonline.com
A haunted guide to the second city
It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Chicago has a plethora of haunted locations. Considering the history of this great city, there are plenty of tragedies and people that can lead to haunted connections such as catastrophes like the Chicago fire and the Eastland disaster. Then, there are the city icons like Al Capone and H.H. Holmes. There are three specific haunted locations that are particularly accessible to DePaul students. If you’re looking for a good spooky ambience, check out these paranormal spots.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois
Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
Chicago was named a Top 5 Great Family Vacation Destination
Amazing beaches, incredible food, and brilliant museums are you shocked Chicago was named one five best places to take your family on a vacation? We are not shocked, here is what separates Chicago from other cities when it comes to family-friendly fun!. According to the article Great American Family Vacation...
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
This Christmas Pop-Up Bar In Illinois Will Make Your Night Merry And Bright
Talk about being lit. There's a Christmas pop-up returning to Chicago and it'll make your night out merry and bright. Just remember, alcohol can make you do naughty things to pick your poisons wisely. What's inside? A ton of Christmas!. 3 levels. 4 bars. Sensational seasonal cocktails. Interactive holiday photo...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Lightscape Lights Up the Holidays November 11, 2022 - January 3, 2023 at Chicago Botanic Garden
Once again, Lightscape will dazzle Chicago area residents with artistic light displays highlighting the striking nature at Chicago Botanic Garden. Each year, Lightscape incorporates old favorite displays, reimagined favorites, and new creations. Every holiday season, I am excited to see the new magical blend. The Fire Garden has long been...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
