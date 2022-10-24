ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi City Council District 5 Candidate Profiles

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U67mq_0ikpoX1B00

Editor's note: Gil Hernandez did not return a questionnaire.

Christopher Hegg

What is your age?

40

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

Tech Venturist and Owner of Phoenix Technology Consulting. Additionally, a Navy Combat Veteran medically retired in 2012 from the United States Navy due to injuries while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

What relevant experience can you bring to the office?

  • Navy Combat Veteran with over 11 years, leading hundreds of active duty members in peace and time of war.
  • Tech Venturist who has invested locally & understands the needs of local businesses.
  • Responsible for spearheading Cyber Security, Technology, and Infrastructure solutions to support the State of Texas, Counties, and Cities.
  • Board Member of Wildlife in Focus, and Member of the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, among a few.
  • Live by Navy Core Values: Honor, Courage, Commitment

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

As a multi-generational military family, I have only ever known to selflessly serve others. Serving in the United States Navy, I have led teams from all different walks of life, I have had to collaborate in multicultural environments to find common ground for progress and success. Today I have invested in the growth of the technology sector here in Corpus Christi, Texas bringing with me over two decades of experience in combating cybercrime, saving millions of dollars for the State of Texas, counties, and multiple city entities.

As a business owner, I understand what it takes to make progress within a growing city’s business infrastructure. There is a need for growth and change in Corpus Christi. Now more than ever, we need to stabilize our economy by supporting our small businesses here in Corpus Christi, truly reducing property taxes, reducing city fees, and keeping more money in the pockets of our growing families.

Which problems would you address on your first day in the office?

We have a long way ahead, but I believe with proper budget spending we can repair our streets and update our infrastructure. We need street repair, updating of our water pipes/drainage, solutions to lowering property taxes, and new industries to provide new jobs and boost our economy. In addition, finding new opportunities for the city that can generate new revenue.

I am truly the only candidate with a technology background that understands how technology can have an impact on our success. Corpus Christi has the grounds to be the most technologically advanced city in the State of Texas, but we must have a council that can collaborate and wants to grow. Allow me to move Corpus Christi forward, to progress into a new era.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Reducing property taxes, focusing on proper budget spending, increasing public safety, repairing our streets and infrastructure, creating jobs, and supporting businesses. I am of the belief that the government can do more with less.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Corpus Christi is a wonderful place to live, this is why I call it home. There are many good things happening in our city. So often we focus on what is wrong versus what is right. We have a mayor that fights for the welfare of our people, keeping beaches open, and advocating for the investment of our police and fire departments.

The City is making great strides in expanding the communication efforts between the City and citizens, e.g., the 311 phone system. I look forward to the expansion of additional avenues available to have more lines of communication open between the City and our citizens.

——————————————————————————————————————

Answers to KRIS 6 News questionnaires were written by the candidates in their own words and received little-to-no editing from KRIS 6 News employees.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
KRIS 6 News

Former President Trump speaks in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texs — Former President Trump is rallying for republicans across the country ahead of the election. He spoke at the Borchard fairgrounds in Robstown for almost two hours. Thousands of people crowded into the Fairgrounds to see Donald Trump, who spoke about everything from border protection to...
ROBSTOWN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

The mystery of the missing torch solved

Lady Liberty’s torch has gone missing. While the reason behind the disappearance may be rather mundane, it has now resulted in an effort between Bee County and private citizens to restore the statue to its original design. The Lady Liberty statue resides on the top of the Bee County...
BEE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy