ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears defeat New England Patriots in Monday night battle

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jBlX_0ikpo4kb00

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 33 to 14 on Monday night after losing three games in a row.

Coach Matt Eberflus leaned on past experience, remembering the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel.

From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.

"It really goes back (to) acquiring players, and also coaching your butt off, just keep staying the course," Eberflus said. "The one thing I learned from Gary was, man, you have to stay the course. What do you stand for? What are your principles? And you better stand on top of those. And you have your eyes forward all the time. That's what I learned from him. I worked for him for almost 18 years, and he was great that way."

Missouri eventually developed into a winner. And Eberflus hoped the Bears would do the same.

Chicago (2-4) has lost three in a row heading into a Monday night matchup with New England. The Patriots' Bill Belichick, with 324 wins counting the playoffs, has a chance to move past Bears founder George Halas for second on the all-time wins list. Consider it just another milestone for a coach with six Super Bowl championships.

The 52-year-old Eberflus, meanwhile, is just getting started.

RELATED: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Oct. 21, 2022

He's in his first head coaching job after spending the past four seasons as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator. He had a seven-year run coaching linebackers with Dallas prior to that. Eberflus was also on staff in Cleveland.

He was a linebacker at Toledo and began his coaching career at his hometown school and alma mater under Pinkel. The Rockets became a perennial MAC contender, going 11-0-1 in 1995 and winning 10 games in 2000 before Pinkel left for Missouri and brought Eberflus with him.

The Tigers had losing records their first two seasons and spent a few more years in the seven- to eight-win range before a 12-2 breakthrough in 2007 that culminated with a Cotton Bowl win.

"We stood on the principles we believed in, and we just tried to improve individually and collectively as a group," Eberflus said. "You just have that perseverance, to be able to persevere through things. And that's what (Pinkel) did."

The Bears had extra time to regroup following a 12-7 Thursday night loss to Washington. They've been outscored by a total of 20 points during their skid, and a few players have let their frustration show.

Quarterback Justin Fields said he's "tired of being just this close" following the loss to Washington. Eberflus said they had a "long talk" the following day just to make sure Fields was in a "good spot" and that "his eyes were forward going into the bye week and how we can improve the football team."

"I have the same frustration after every loss," said Fields, who ranks at or near the bottom of the NFL in most important passing categories. "I don't like losing. I've told you guys that multiple times. It's just seeing where you can better, seeing where you can improve, watching the film - of course it's going to hurt. Just seeing where you can get better at, seeing what I can do better as a quarterback, and just trying to get better each and every day."

But there are some real trouble spots. The passing game has been a big problem and part of that is the play of the offensive line, not to mention the performance of the quarterback and receivers. The Bears are also among the worst in the NFL at stopping the run, though they have performed well against the pass. While they might have come close in their recent defeats, how close they are to being a consistent winner is a different issue.

"We are doing some things better. But I feel like a lot of that is overshadowed by the loss," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "I feel like for us, we'd much rather come in here and make corrections and build on wins, not on losses. As a competitor, you give everything you got and you fall short. We want to make corrections, we want to grow after a win, not necessarily after a loss."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy