Tallahassee, FL

Alligator Army

Get ready for Florida-Georgia to be a moveable Cocktail Party

When a football game between Florida and Georgia has taken place, it has done so in Jacksonville — with two exceptions — since 1933, the first full year of Franklin Delano Roosevelt being president. Many strong indications suggest that will change in the future. And it’s probably time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New details in released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
itinyhouses.com

Blissful Tiny Home is Luxury in a Limited Space

Surrounded by lush greenery all around and the Lake Talquin, this blissful tiny home is a testament to living luxuriously without ever going above 1000 sq ft. From a super spacious kitchen to two lofts plus a dedicated bedroom, this might be the biggest ‘tiny house’ we’ve ever come across so far.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

