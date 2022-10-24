Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
Meet the SPCA of Southwest Michigan’s Longest Resident
This lovable American Pit Bull Terrier is currently the longest resident (18 months) of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. The SPCA is Michigan's largest, no-kill shelter. As far as shelters go, this is a nice, clean place for a dog for a short-term stay. However, there is no animal shelter that comes close to giving a dog the love and comfort it deserves like a loving home.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Update: Graphic Packaging Fined, Kalamazoo Is One Step Closer to Being Stink-Free
Just days after spilling 2,000 gallons of industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River, a new agreement between the commercial packaging plant Graphic Packaging and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) could bring the city of Kalamazoo one step closer to being smell-free. WWMT reports Graphic Packaging...
Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok
This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
WOOD
Furniture that will make you love your living space
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We spend so much time at home so it’s important we have spaces we love to be in and spaces we like to invite family and friends to enjoy with us! With the holidays coming up, we know that’s on a lot of people’s minds.
Soup’s On! Kalamazoo Wants to Know Who’s Got the Best Soup This Season
It's getting to be that "special" time of the year when we Michiganders begin to prepare for a long winter's hibernation indoors. That being said, nothing quite warms the soul like hot and hearty soups!. Kalamazoo wants to know when it comes time to thaw yourself out with a steaming...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
Marshall student taken into custody over school threat
A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Kalamazoo Local Creates the Perfect Gift For Weed-Loving Friends
Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us. I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?
What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township
With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Itchy hands, shingles vaccine effectiveness, tickle in throat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Sheila): “My hands itch like crazy. Between my fingers and the palms of my hands. I don’t see any little blisters. it drives me nuts.”
WWMTCw
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
