Three Rivers, MI

1049 The Edge

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Meet the SPCA of Southwest Michigan’s Longest Resident

This lovable American Pit Bull Terrier is currently the longest resident (18 months) of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. The SPCA is Michigan's largest, no-kill shelter. As far as shelters go, this is a nice, clean place for a dog for a short-term stay. However, there is no animal shelter that comes close to giving a dog the love and comfort it deserves like a loving home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo

Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Furniture that will make you love your living space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We spend so much time at home so it’s important we have spaces we love to be in and spaces we like to invite family and friends to enjoy with us! With the holidays coming up, we know that’s on a lot of people’s minds.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations

(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
MICHIANA, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Local Creates the Perfect Gift For Weed-Loving Friends

Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us. I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township

With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
