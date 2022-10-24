Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
B1G Releases 2023 Conference Schedule; U-M @ MSU on Oct. 21st
The Big Ten Conference released the 2023 conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And the annual Michigan-Michigan State game will be played next October 21st in East Lansing. This year's tilt is this Saturday night in Ann Arbor. You can hear it on our sister stations 1240 WJIM-AM and 94.9 WMMQ...
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
Michigan Vs. MSU Sports Betting: History Shows Spartans At +22.5 Is Great Value
You know what they say about rivalry games in college football — "Throw out the records, because anything can happen!" That's probably giving Spartan fans hope heading into Michigan State's trip to No. 4 Michigan this weekend for the pair's annual rivalry game. It's probably giving some Wolverine fans anxiety, too.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Remembering Detroit Tigers Great Norm Cash & His Fatal Accident At Beaver Island
When I think back at all of the Detroit Tigers' greats, there are some that stand out more than others. Trammel, Fielder, Whitaker, Cobb & Kaline are some of the stand-out players that come to mind. But then there are players who flew under the radar a bit but we fan favorites. Kirk Gibson, Maglio Ordonez, and Chet Lemon to name a few were other great Tigers.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Meet Chiefy Tribe: Black Owned Business from Pontiac
Fashion has been a part of life since humans learned that fabric could be manipulated in a multitude of ways to create what we now know as clothes, shoes, and other garments. This discovery has led to many famous creative minds designing some of the most luxurious brands on the planet thus creating a sub-society for those devoted to fashion.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Advice From The Locals: How To Make Friends In West Michigan
As a Michigan transplant, it has been extremely hard to find my community. Whenever you move to a new place, it may be hard to find people that you connect with if you do not have anyone else in the area to help you out. Thankfully, I am not alone....
Grand Opening of the Creepy Michigan Museum of Horror is Here
Fans of Halloween rejoice, it's time for something really morbid and creepy. Are you brave enough to enter through the doors of the Michigan Museum of Horror?. The morbid museum is now officially open to the public and it's located in downtown Monroe. And trust me, it's definitely worth the drive!
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
Suspected Car Thieves Busted By Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies
A simple noise complaint, in the City of Springfield, evolved into a high-speed chase, a burning car, and then another high-speed chase in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd. At the end of it all, two adult suspects were jailed, 3 kids were turned over to their parents, and three stolen vehicles were recovered.
