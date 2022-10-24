Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
Don’t Miss The First Ever ‘Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival’ in Foreman, AR
I learned something new today, I learned that Foreman, Arkansas used to have a different name. Did you know that Foreman was first known as Rocky Comfort, Arkansas? That would explain the name of this brand new Pecan Festival then, the first-ever Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know...
Free Rabies Vaccinations For Dogs & Cats at ‘Bark At The Park’ in November
If you love your pets then you want to protect them in every possible way. You can keep them protected with rabies vaccinations and other vaccines too, but it can get costly. That's why you don't want to miss the 6th Annual Bark At The Park. Both dogs and cats...
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities
As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas
It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet
The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November
It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
Have you Tried the New Mexican Restaurant in Nash? Now Open
It's no secret Texarkana loves Mexican food! And with being said, There's a brand new restaurant that just opened in Nash, El Parian, in the former location of Fiesta House on New Boston Road. El Parian Mexican Food. It's been a long time coming but El Parian Mexican Food is...
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A man has been arrested for shooting at another vehicle in Marshall. A man has...
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
Retired Ashdown Band Director to Lead Homecoming Parade
Retired Ashdown Band Director, Mark Pounds will lead the 2022 Ashdown High School Homecoming Parade as Grand Marshall on Friday, October 21. The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street, and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band, and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana Mobile Pack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
