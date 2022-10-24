Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
The One Michigan-MSU Stat That Almost Always Determines Who Wins The Rivalry Game
For more than a half-century, there's been one key statistic that's predictive of the winner of the annual college football clash between Michigan and MSU by a nearly 90 percent accuracy rate. Since 1969, 46 of the last 52 Paul Bunyan Trophy games have gone to the the team that...
B1G Releases 2023 Conference Schedule; U-M @ MSU on Oct. 21st
The Big Ten Conference released the 2023 conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And the annual Michigan-Michigan State game will be played next October 21st in East Lansing. This year's tilt is this Saturday night in Ann Arbor. You can hear it on our sister stations 1240 WJIM-AM and 94.9 WMMQ...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
1950’s Michigan Soldier Lost At War in North Korea
Going to war is one of the scariest things for the soldier and their family to endure. Soldiers leave their families not knowing how or if they'll ever return. Meanwhile, their family is wondering all of the same things, knowing there's nothing they can do but wait. It's not common...
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
Remembering Detroit Tigers Great Norm Cash & His Fatal Accident At Beaver Island
When I think back at all of the Detroit Tigers' greats, there are some that stand out more than others. Trammel, Fielder, Whitaker, Cobb & Kaline are some of the stand-out players that come to mind. But then there are players who flew under the radar a bit but we fan favorites. Kirk Gibson, Maglio Ordonez, and Chet Lemon to name a few were other great Tigers.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?
People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
Grand Opening of the Creepy Michigan Museum of Horror is Here
Fans of Halloween rejoice, it's time for something really morbid and creepy. Are you brave enough to enter through the doors of the Michigan Museum of Horror?. The morbid museum is now officially open to the public and it's located in downtown Monroe. And trust me, it's definitely worth the drive!
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch
If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0