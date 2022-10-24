ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

By TOM DAVIES
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NusIZ_0ikplmGz00

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired, claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids.

Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit. He ruled that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from other state agencies. The treasurer's office oversees several billion dollars in state investment accounts.

“The treasurer must be able to perform her duties without interference by an officer under the governor’s control,” Chavis wrote.

Soon after Mitchell became treasurer, the lawsuit alleged, her office issued contracts to eight banks, a financial services company and a law firm which either directly contributed or had ties with others who contributed to Mitchell’s 2014 or 2018 treasurer campaigns — or did so to her unsuccessful 2020 run for Congress.

Mitchell isn’t running for reelection this year because of term limits and her term as treasurer ends in early January.

Chavis found that the contracts were valid. He also wrote that the lawsuit didn’t claim that the businesses had failed to provide services to the state or object to the payment amounts.

The whistleblower lawsuit was first filed in 2020 by James Holden, who was the chief deputy treasurer under then-Treasurer Richard Mourdock. Holden was given a new three-year employment contract worth $100,000 a year before Mourdock left office, but Mitchell fired Holden the day she took office in November 2014. He later received a $92,500 settlement in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Holden’s attorney, Chris Wolcott, said he was not immediately available to comment Monday.

Holden’s lawsuit said he obtained the vendor contracts awarded under Mitchell during research for his wrongful termination lawsuit and public records requests he filed.

The judge found that Holden didn’t meet the state legal requirements for a whistleblower lawsuit, which would have potentially entitled him to a share of money paid back to the state. Holden “does not claim any direct or independent knowledge here, and his allegations concern events that occurred after he left the State’s employ,” Chavis wrote.

Holden’s lawyer had argued in court filings that blocking the whistleblower complaint on those grounds would reward state officials and others who broke the law.

“To suggest that public officials may shield illegal contracts from public view, and then use the Indiana Access to Public Records Act itself to protect themselves from the consequences, makes a mockery of the purposes of the (whistleblower law) and Indiana’s public access laws,” Holden’s court filing said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large

SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona's Kelly hits California on Colorado River use

PHOENIX — (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

MONTGOMERY, Ala — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this week that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don't understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Zeldin's crime message resonates in New York governor's race

NEW YORK — (AP) — While many Republican candidates started this election year attacking Democrats over inflation, New York's Lee Zeldin had a different focus: crime. The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways. He lamented stories of stabbings, people being shoved onto the tracks by strangers and a bizarre incident near Times Square in which several women in neon green leotards attacked and robbed two women on a train.
GEORGIA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana

McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody.  Complete details of her capture are not known.  She is in Indiana currently. “We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the...
INDIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy