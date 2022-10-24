Upcoming events at Columbia International University were a topic of discussion on the popular local TV show, “Soda City Live” on WIS TV in Columbia. CIU Vice President of Communications Diane Mull was interviewed by longtime WIS news anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank. They discussed a concert by CIU alumna and Grammy Award-winner Laura Story scheduled for Nov. 4. The concert comes at the end of a three-day Future of Global Mission Conference Nov. 2-4 and leads into a weekend of Homecoming activities. All of the events are just the beginning of a yearlong celebration of CIU’s 100th anniversary.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO