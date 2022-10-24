ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Students in the new nursing program: “Hands and feet of Christ”

The new Columbia International University nursing program is off to a solid start this school year with 41 students. As the first semester begins to draw to a close, the students in the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program are testifying as to how God led them into the program and why they are pursing a nursing career.
CIU entrepreneurs display business skill, creativity at Mini-Market

Artists were empowered. Community was encouraged. And Columbia International University’s Fellowship of Christian Professionals (FCP) Mini-Market was a success! The Mini-Market drew dozens of visitors to the Student Center during October’s Preview Day for prospective students. The Mini-Market featured the sale of custom-made shirts, posters, artwork and even offered an athletic shoe cleaning for passersby — all businesses created by CIU students.
Hot TV topics: Laura Story concert, CIU’s 100th anniversary

Upcoming events at Columbia International University were a topic of discussion on the popular local TV show, “Soda City Live” on WIS TV in Columbia. CIU Vice President of Communications Diane Mull was interviewed by longtime WIS news anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank. They discussed a concert by CIU alumna and Grammy Award-winner Laura Story scheduled for Nov. 4. The concert comes at the end of a three-day Future of Global Mission Conference Nov. 2-4 and leads into a weekend of Homecoming activities. All of the events are just the beginning of a yearlong celebration of CIU’s 100th anniversary.
“Moore Madness” preps campus for basketball season

You know it’s almost basketball season when “Madness” strikes the Columbia International University campus. Moore Madness, that is, when the men’s and women’s basketball roster is introduced to the student body with games and giveaways in the Moore Fitness Center, the home court of the CIU Rams.
