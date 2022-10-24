ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

97 Rock

You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash

I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. Local Police...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

George Strait Seattle Tickets Go on Sale This Wednesday

You may not have heard that country legend George Strait has announced a limited concert series with only 6 concerts in the USA. Luckily one of the six announced shows will be in Seattle at Lumen Field!. Why is George Strait Coming to Seattle Washington?. On Tuesday October 24th, George...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

What Happened to Those Seattle Mariner ALCS Shirts?

The team that outlasted the Seattle mariners in 18 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Houston Astros, have made it to the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. While you can still find plenty of Seattle Mariner...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

