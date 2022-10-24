Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Adorable Romantic Comedy Filmed in Yakima Gets Rave Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes
There's a movie that was filmed in the Yakima Valley that's worth watching and now it's scored a great review score on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer called the movie "The Office Meets Beetlejuice"...and it works. I got a chance to screen the movie over the weekend and I fell in love with the film.
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. Local Police...
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]
With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
George Strait Seattle Tickets Go on Sale This Wednesday
You may not have heard that country legend George Strait has announced a limited concert series with only 6 concerts in the USA. Luckily one of the six announced shows will be in Seattle at Lumen Field!. Why is George Strait Coming to Seattle Washington?. On Tuesday October 24th, George...
What Happened to Those Seattle Mariner ALCS Shirts?
The team that outlasted the Seattle mariners in 18 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Houston Astros, have made it to the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. While you can still find plenty of Seattle Mariner...
Did the Seattle Seahawks Draft the Best Rookie Class in NFL History?
All anyone could talk about when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos was how bad they would be. Everyone had them picked to barely win a few games, but now they are surprising people. They are doing it with what I think could be the best rookie draft class in NFL history, hear me out.
