Ann Arbor, MI

B1G Releases 2023 Conference Schedule; U-M @ MSU on Oct. 21st

The Big Ten Conference released the 2023 conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And the annual Michigan-Michigan State game will be played next October 21st in East Lansing. This year's tilt is this Saturday night in Ann Arbor. You can hear it on our sister stations 1240 WJIM-AM and 94.9 WMMQ...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
