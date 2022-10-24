Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
The One Michigan-MSU Stat That Almost Always Determines Who Wins The Rivalry Game
For more than a half-century, there's been one key statistic that's predictive of the winner of the annual college football clash between Michigan and MSU by a nearly 90 percent accuracy rate. Since 1969, 46 of the last 52 Paul Bunyan Trophy games have gone to the the team that...
B1G Releases 2023 Conference Schedule; U-M @ MSU on Oct. 21st
The Big Ten Conference released the 2023 conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. And the annual Michigan-Michigan State game will be played next October 21st in East Lansing. This year's tilt is this Saturday night in Ann Arbor. You can hear it on our sister stations 1240 WJIM-AM and 94.9 WMMQ...
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
Michigan Vs. MSU Sports Betting: History Shows Spartans At +22.5 Is Great Value
You know what they say about rivalry games in college football — "Throw out the records, because anything can happen!" That's probably giving Spartan fans hope heading into Michigan State's trip to No. 4 Michigan this weekend for the pair's annual rivalry game. It's probably giving some Wolverine fans anxiety, too.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Centre Daily
Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work— but couldn’t tell Michigan family
A Michigan man who was on his way to work in the morning stopped to scan his Powerball tickets earlier this month. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” Lawrence Thompson told Michigan Lottery officials when claiming his prize.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party
Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
