In loving memory of Richard Gilfoy: 1933-2022
Richard Harry Gilfoy was born on May 21, 1933, in Glendale, California, and died Oct. 8, 2022, in Battle Ground, Washington, at the age of 89. Dick spent his youth in Sunland, California, then joined the Navy in 1952 and served for four years. During that time, he met his future wife Sally, and they were married in 1955. They were blessed with three children.
In loving memory of Dennis Williams: 1955-2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Dennis Williams, of Battle Ground, Washington. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. He was 67 years old. Dennis was born in Kennewick, Washington to Rose Marie (Kirk) and Richard D. Williams. Soon he moved to California and settled in the beautiful Gold Country of Amador County, California where he attended high school. During high school, he played varsity tennis and varsity basketball. He also sang in the choir and played several instruments in the band. Dennis played the french horn, the accordion, the organ, and the guitar. During his high school years, he had a small rock band which played at local events. He graduated from high school in Yakima, Washington and then spent a summer working at Lake Tahoe.
La Center’s Myrna Loy loves her long-lasting animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during her young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday of a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
Exhibit at Battle Ground Community Library highlights Chief Umtuch’s death
Chief Umtuch was an important Native American in Clark County in the 19th century, but the details surrounding his death in 1855 have led to decades of speculation. A new exhibit at the Battle Ground Community Library shines a light on how researcher Don Higgins believes Umtuch died. He unearthed the new details in 2016 when he held an event that explained how Battle Ground received its name.
Community Calendar, Oct. 26 edition
College and career fair: 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Join Battle Ground Public Schools as they host a college and career fair, which allows students to explore a variety of post-high school options, including two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeship programs, trade schools and the military. It will be located at the Prairie High School commons, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver. The event is open to the public. For more information, email richter.amanda@battlegroundps.org or brown.chris@battlegroundps.org.
Letter to the editor: Horch offers the level of confidence in our sheriff that we deserve
We face a race of particular importance to the safety and well-being of our local community — electing a new sheriff in November. We must take this opportunity to choose a bold and experienced leader who is willing to confront the challenges we face: John Horch. As a proud...
Kindergarteners converge on CASEE center for fall learning
The smoky air cleared for a soggy, fall day on Friday as kindergartners from Battle Ground Public Schools descended on the district’s Center for Agriculture, Science and Environmental Education (CASEE) for the first time in three years. On Oct. 21, students from Maple Grove Primary School were the first...
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
Former anesthesiologist from Ridgefield rejuvenates people’s skin
Aesthetic services can make a difference in enhancing a person’s skin and Ethereal Aesthetics in Ridgefield does what it can to meet that need. Owner Jennifer Perry was a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist before she started her business. Perry said both practices go hand-in-hand with one another. “My inspiration...
Letter to the editor: John Horch is the logical choice to fill the position of our next sheriff
This November, voters will be asked to choose a new Clark County sheriff. The choice is between Rey Reynolds, a corporal with the Vancouver Police Department and John Horch, chief criminal deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. I believe the choice is quite clear. I have no doubt...
Woodland AMVETS post to be dedicated in honor of soldier on ‘top secret’ mission
Woodland’s American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 16 will soon feature a name in dedication to a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force who was one of nearly a dozen Americans who were unaccounted for following a 1968 attack on their top secret radar post in Laos during the Vietnam War.
Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Department to host ‘Pooch Parade’
The Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Department will host its first ever “Pooch Parade” event on Oct. 27, which will feature a costume contest. For those who love to dress up their canine companion, it’ll be their moment to shine as the event will feature prizes for the best dressed.
Glenwood Heights Primary students bring in the harvest
Students at Glenwood Heights Primary School were greeted by a familiar visitor earlier this month who came and taught them how to harvest vegetables from the school’s garden. Battle Ground Public Schools Board President and former teacher Mark Watrin said gardening is a vital skill for the kids to...
Letter to the editor: Elect strong moral leaders like Jeremy Baker
There are a few of Monica Stonier’s decisions, like increased taxes, only electric cars by 2030 and going easy on drug criminals, that are questionable. But when she started interfering with parenting and promoting sexualizing the gender of our kids and expecting the insurance companies to pay the bills, she went too far. It’s disappointing that the state’s ethical values are being assaulted under her leadership. We lucked out on this election.
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
Battle Ground girls slowpitch softball competes at districts
The Battle Ground High School slowpitch softball team geared up for the district tournament last week with their new coach, Nicole Loran, at the helm. The team lost its two games against Union High School on Friday, Oct. 21, with scores of 12-8 and 10-3, according to Battle Ground High School’s website.
Clark County receives over $120,500 to support police needs
Clark County has been awarded $120,575 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Byrne grant program to “support local police needs.”. Last week, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced 19 U.S. Department of Justice grants totaling nearly $10 million were awarded to support community safety, meet the needs of law enforcement and provide a foundation for youth violence intervention programs, stated a news release.
Shabby Tree Artisan Bazaar to be held at Kiwanis Park
There are many ways people can snag unique gifts for their loved ones this holiday season. One option is the Shabby Tree Artisan Bazaar in Battle Ground, which will feature a collection of artisans who will sell their one-of-a-kind wares on Oct. 29. Lisa Bowden, the organizer of the event,...
Letter to the editor: There’s little reason to deny bus service to Battle Ground community
Several years ago, the bus stop at the Battle Ground Community Center was removed and one isn’t provided for our new library and the businesses there because there is a railroad crossing. The three minutes it takes to cross our railroad is too great of an expense in terms of time, while there’s evidently plenty of money for CVan to rebuild the crossing of the railroad on 503 north of Brush Prairie. There’s plenty of money for improving bus stops on Mill Plain and Fourth Plain. Therefore, I see little reason for denying bus service to our Battle Ground community and our new library and those restaurants and businesses that are east of the railroad running along Grace Avenue. It’s time to revisit that decision.
Letter to the editor: Vote to retain Greg Kimsey for Clark County auditor
I’m outraged by banners illegally affixed to Washington State Department of Transportation highway fences promoting extremist county auditor candidate Brett Simpson. The bottom of these banners reads, “Not paid for by any candidate or authorized committee.” The parasitic signs showing up next to current Auditor Greg Kimsey’s signs sport the same disclaimer.
