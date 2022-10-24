We are sad to announce the passing of Dennis Williams, of Battle Ground, Washington. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. He was 67 years old. Dennis was born in Kennewick, Washington to Rose Marie (Kirk) and Richard D. Williams. Soon he moved to California and settled in the beautiful Gold Country of Amador County, California where he attended high school. During high school, he played varsity tennis and varsity basketball. He also sang in the choir and played several instruments in the band. Dennis played the french horn, the accordion, the organ, and the guitar. During his high school years, he had a small rock band which played at local events. He graduated from high school in Yakima, Washington and then spent a summer working at Lake Tahoe.

