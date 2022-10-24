Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name change for Frontier Field?
County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county legislature to amend the contract with Frontier Communications to allow a Henrietta company to assume naming rights.
This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier
Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
These siblings own Niagara County's first cannabis processing company
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — What does it mean to be the only licensed adult-use cannabis processor in Niagara County?. Well, the team at One Hemp Holistics is already looking for bigger lab space and is planning to add more employees as demand grows. Siblings James and Kari Bullman started...
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Officials Cut the Ribbon on New Outdoor Store in Cassadaga
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new 8,200-square-foot hunting and fishing store in Cassadaga. Several dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at Valley Outdoors at the corner of Route 60 and High Street in the village. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the store features fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment geared towards local outdoorspeople...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
7 Problem Solvers helps West Seneca woman get credit back on gas bill
Irene Ponce, of West Seneca, said she was charged for gas in the home she moved out of 16 days prior.
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
West Main Street Cemetery, Batavia
Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Buffalo man sentenced after defrauding bank through unauthorized transactions
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in jail.
