Nebraska State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger in Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burger in all of Nebraska is served at Block16 located in Omaha. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Croque Garcon. This popular burger utilizes only the best ingredients and is served with egg, truffle mayonnaise, and ham between a toasted bun .

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burger in the entire state :

"The decadent Croque Garcon comes topped with ham, cheese, an egg, and truffle mayonnaise. "The Croquet [sic] Garcon is possibly the best burger in America," Yelp user J.A. wrote of the burger. Now that's high praise for Block 16."

Omaha, NE
