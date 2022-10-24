ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Boston

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston

For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck

Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Groundbreaking Held for DCAMM Facility

Northborough, MA – Integrated architecture and engineering firm EDM announced that a groundbreaking was recently held for the new Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) Surplus Properties Facility, a 7,450sf office/vehicle building and 4,000sf storage building located in Northborough. “We started with an assessment of DCAMM’s current...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
nshoremag.com

A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views

Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston University

The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston

Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

This Cape Cod bookseller wants to help you find your next read

Caleb Seaver, a bookseller at Titcomb's Bookshop in East Sandwich, joins us for the Boston.com Book Club. For Caleb Seaver, the head of the old books department at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich, bookstores feel like an extension of home. “They’re a vital space because there’s nothing else out...
SANDWICH, MA
nshoremag.com

Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings

For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
WINCHESTER, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Popular Food Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location at MarketStreet Lynnfield

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a suburban food truck that offers chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and more have opened a brick-and-mortar location. According to its website and social media, Chicken & the Pig is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with an official grand opening...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
bunewsservice.com

Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm

If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
BOSTON, MA

