Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck
Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Groundbreaking Held for DCAMM Facility
Northborough, MA – Integrated architecture and engineering firm EDM announced that a groundbreaking was recently held for the new Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) Surplus Properties Facility, a 7,450sf office/vehicle building and 4,000sf storage building located in Northborough. “We started with an assessment of DCAMM’s current...
A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views
Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston
Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
Massive lab building will displace some landmark Davis Square businesses
The Burren, a popular Irish bar in Davis Square, will remain open during construction, but several other businesses will close and may not return. A four-story life sciences development is coming to the heart of Davis Square, displacing several landmark storefronts in the Somerville neighborhood. The city’s Planning Board recently...
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
This Cape Cod bookseller wants to help you find your next read
Caleb Seaver, a bookseller at Titcomb's Bookshop in East Sandwich, joins us for the Boston.com Book Club. For Caleb Seaver, the head of the old books department at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich, bookstores feel like an extension of home. “They’re a vital space because there’s nothing else out...
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Popular Food Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location at MarketStreet Lynnfield
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a suburban food truck that offers chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and more have opened a brick-and-mortar location. According to its website and social media, Chicken & the Pig is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with an official grand opening...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
