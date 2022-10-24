Read full article on original website
Mary M. Barnharst
Mary M. Barnharst, age 91, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Indian Creek. Father Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for rosary on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. with visitation to follow until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Duane E. Sobieck
Duane E. Sobieck, 87 of Independence passed away on Tuesday. October 25 th at Gunderson Tri. Duane was born July 27, 1935 to Paul and Euphorsine (Giemza) Sobieck. Duane raised hogs and. steers on his farm in rural Independence. Duane also partnered with his brother Bob in the. logging industry....
Charles “Sonnyman” Spurling Jr.
Charles “Sonnyman” Spurling, Jr., age 62, of Alma Center, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in. the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022 while he slept. Born on March 18, 1960,. in Monroe, Wisconsin, he was the son of Charles “Papa Chuck” Spurling, Sr. and Beatrice.
Janet J. (Fish) Carroll
Janet J. (Fish) Carroll, age 86, of Rockland, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 601 W. Montgomery Street, Sparta, WI. Burial will follow in the Angelo Cemetery. Pastor Mike Ohman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5:00 -7:00 PM at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta, WI. Visitation will also be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Edith Marie Noren
Edith Marie Noren, age 96, of Blair, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in the. Grand View Care Center in Blair. Edith was born on May 3, 1926 to Ed and Lillian (Greenshield) Lien at home in the town. of Franklin. Edith was baptized and confirmed at the Upper...
Costco to be Built in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — Costco got the greenlight from Eau Claire’s city council. City council members last night unanimously voted to approve the new Costco store for the city’s northeast side. The new store will be built on Black Avenue. The hope is to start work next year, and maybe have the new Costco open before the start of 2024.
Eau Claire Police Release Video of Drunk Driving Crash
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire are sharing video of what they are calling a terrifying drunk driving crash to make a point. The crash, which saw a car speed through an intersection, jump a curb, and demolish an SUV before coming to rest in a parking lot, happened over a week ago. A young man, 22-year-old Nicholas Ives is facing felony charges and prison time for the wreck. Eau Claire Police say they are going public with the video to let people know that drunk driving is not just a problem for late nights. The crash happened at 9:30 in the morning.
Prosecutors Drop Threat Charges, Pursue Damage Charges Instead
(Eau Claire, WI) — Prosecutors are dropping the threat charges against a man who said he was going to shoot-up Carson Park last Fourth of July. The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office yesterday said pursuing a terroristic threat case against Joshua Cheek would not be “in the interest of justice.” Cheek made threats against Carson Park’s celebration and against the group home where he lives during an episode over the summer. The D.A. says he is instead focusing on the criminal damage to property charges that stemmed from that incident.
