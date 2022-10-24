(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire are sharing video of what they are calling a terrifying drunk driving crash to make a point. The crash, which saw a car speed through an intersection, jump a curb, and demolish an SUV before coming to rest in a parking lot, happened over a week ago. A young man, 22-year-old Nicholas Ives is facing felony charges and prison time for the wreck. Eau Claire Police say they are going public with the video to let people know that drunk driving is not just a problem for late nights. The crash happened at 9:30 in the morning.

