Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Goode Named Soccer Player of the Year
Gibraltar/Sevastopol senior goalkeeper Theo Goode was named the Packerland Soccer Player of the Year, and a unanimous first-team, all-conference selection. The Vikineers, who finished 6-3-1 in Packerland play and gave league champion Sturgeon Bay its only conference loss this season, had two other players named to the first team – senior midfielder Garrett Voight and senior defender Mateo Jauregui – and one player on the second team – sophomore midfielder Gabriel Peterson.
Door County Pulse
Clippers Win Regional Title in Boys Soccer
Despite giving up two goals by knocking the ball into its own net, Sturgeon Bay’s boys soccer team still pulled out a victory in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship game at Dick Clark Field. The No. 2-seeded Clippers defeated No. 7-seeded Wrightstown, 3-2. “Crazy game,” said Sturgeon...
Door County Pulse
Ziesemer Wins Fall 50
There are faster ways to see the fall colors in Door County, but perhaps no better way. Zach Ziesemer, 32, took in 50 miles of splendor on foot Saturday, Oct. 22, to win the 16th Fall 50 race from Gills Rock to Sturgeon Bay, finishing in 6:11:38. That was 3:16 faster than 19-year-old Cody Arendt, and 4:08 faster than third-place finisher David Luy.
Door County Pulse
Vikings Conquered in Second Half by Titans
After leading 13-8 at halftime Friday, Gibraltar’s eight-player football team fell behind and saw its season come to an end in the final 24 minutes. The top-seeded Vikings lost their opening-round playoff game at home to No. 4-seeded Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-20. Gibraltar, which won the inaugural Peninsula Conference...
Door County Pulse
Miriam Erickson Will Enter Library Hall of Fame
Longtime Gibraltar School librarian Miriam Erickson will soon add another honor to the long list of accolades she’s earned in a lifetime leading innovation in education. The Wisconsin Heritage Center has chosen Erickson as the 2022 inductee into the Wisconsin Library Hall of Fame – an honor bestowed upon those who have made exceptional contributions to statewide library service over a sustained period.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New Hy-Vee in Ashwaubenon is opening November 8
“I would like to welcome you to your new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store," said Mike Landuyt, Store Director.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks
Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
Door County Pulse
New Stage Rising
Without a permanent rehearsal space of their own, Rogue Theater’s casts and crews have spent years lugging their costumes, props and set pieces all over the peninsula. But soon, the theater company will settle into a permanent rehearsal and performance space. That space, dubbed the DC Arts Center, is...
Door County Pulse
After the Curtain Call
As the leaves turn their autumnal hues and visitors head back home, the stages of many local theater companies go dark until the following summer. But the actors who light up those stages stay active and creative throughout the off-season, whether they leave along with the tourists or hunker down in Door County for the winter. Find out what some local favorites have planned.
Door County Pulse
Season Finales
Several restaurants called it a season at the end of Sister Bay’s Fall Fest weekend. Wilson’s Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor has gone into hibernation until next May. Analog Ice Cream and Coffee shut down for the season after cheering on drivers in the Fall Fest Derby. Northern Grill and Pub and Door County Ice Cream Factory in Sister Bay also closed for the season after the Fall Fest weekend, as did Rusty Tractor in Carlsville. Wally’s Weenie Wagon food truck and Stabbur Beer Garden called it a season at the end of service Oct. 23 as well.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
Door County Pulse
Miller Celebrates Topelmanns, Ingwersen
The Miller Art Museum will unveil two new exhibitions Nov. 5: Hanseatic: The Life and Work of Karsten and Ellen Topelmann in the first-floor main galleries, and New Acquisitions from James J. Ingwersen on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine. Door County’s landscape has long piqued the imagination of visual artists,...
Door County Pulse
Body Strengthening with Barre
Dance instructor Willa Wilde will host barre classes on Wednesdays, Nov. 2-23, 6-7 pm, to help participants develop flexibility and agility. Barre is a workout inspired by ballet technique, yoga and Pilates whose low-impact, high-intensity movements work to strengthen the body in new ways. Everyone is welcome, and no experience...
Door County Pulse
A Change of Course at Martinez Studio
Earlier this year, Sandra and Wence Martinez listed the Jacksonport home of Martinez Studio for sale. The esteemed artists had planned to close their Door County location and focus on their studio in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and in Wence’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico. But the artists who were...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
Door County Pulse
For Kristen Peil, a Love of History Is in the Genes
Kristen Peil said she was born an old soul. “I’ve always gravitated to older people and older things, and I blame genetics for that,” she said. “My mother, Annie Peil, had the antiques business Orphan Annie’s, and when I was a little kid, she dragged me to auctions all over Door County. Those auctions introduced me to others on the Peil side of my family who were out collecting history, too. Both sides of my family are history lovers.”
Door County Pulse
Exhibit, Workshop at Drömhus
Drömhus is presenting Something Wicked This Way Comes, a whimsical exhibit of mixed-media and assemblage by Teresa Ann Gifford. Attend an artist reception Oct. 28, 6-7 pm, followed by a story slam hosted by members of The Pearl, 7-9 pm. A haunted-mask workshop is also being offered Oct. 29,...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch
Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
Comments / 0