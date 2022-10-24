ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

PG Intermediate School to hold costume contest October 28

Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and will be for pre-K through sixth-grade students. There will be winners for each age group in the categories of Cutest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Best Overall Costume. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD...
ASHDOWN, AR
neareport.com

Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific

Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown Junior High is seeking veterans for upcoming event

Interested veterans should contact the junior high school office or message their Facebook page for more information. Detective Andrew Venable made his third appearance on the stand yesterday in the Taylor Parker trial. Wake Village police have identified one of the men who recently stole a large amount of beer...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration

The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page. A man has been arrested for shooting at another...
GENOA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Redwater ISD to release early Thursday

Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A man has been arrested for shooting at another vehicle in Marshall. A man has...
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet

The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

AHS's College and Career Fair will be November 10

There will be food trucks, workforce simulators, and door prizes. Parents and students will have the opportunity to visit with colleges and local businesses. Arkansas High staff will be available to discuss the college application process, career opportunities, scholarships, and FAFSA. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Bloomburg's second annual Trunk of Treat is Saturday

The event is presented by the Cullen Baker Fair Committee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the old Affiliated parking lot on Main Street. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info Night...
BLOOMBURG, TX
ktoy1047.com

Redwater Community to hold Komen walk on Saturday

The walk will honor those who have struggled with breast cancer. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans...
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Maud ISD to honor senior football players

Friday’s game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info Night on November 7. North Heights Community School will have their...
MAUD, OK
kkyr.com

Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest

Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Redwater HS Senior Named Questbridge National College Math Finalist

Redwater, TX – Cort Tittle, Redwater High School senior, has been selected as one of an estimated 6,000 high-achieving high school senior finalists for consideration to receive a full four-year scholarship to one of the nation’s top colleges. Almost 20,000 students applied for the QuestBridge National College Match...
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison

Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail

40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver

38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A man has...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy