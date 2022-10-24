Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
ktoy1047.com
Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration
The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page. A man has been arrested for shooting at another...
ktoy1047.com
Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park
The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown Junior High is seeking veterans for upcoming event
Interested veterans should contact the junior high school office or message their Facebook page for more information. Detective Andrew Venable made his third appearance on the stand yesterday in the Taylor Parker trial. Wake Village police have identified one of the men who recently stole a large amount of beer...
ktoy1047.com
Bloomburg's second annual Trunk of Treat is Saturday
The event is presented by the Cullen Baker Fair Committee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the old Affiliated parking lot on Main Street. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info Night...
kkyr.com
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
ktoy1047.com
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A man has been arrested for shooting at another vehicle in Marshall. A man has...
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet
The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
ktoy1047.com
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold Community Walk in Texarkana
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on November 6 at Bobby Ferguson Park. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Those looking to register online can do so at afsp.org/texarkana. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info...
ktoy1047.com
Redwater Community to hold Komen walk on Saturday
The walk will honor those who have struggled with breast cancer. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans...
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to honor senior football players
Friday’s game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info Night on November 7. North Heights Community School will have their...
ktoy1047.com
AHS's College and Career Fair will be November 10
There will be food trucks, workforce simulators, and door prizes. Parents and students will have the opportunity to visit with colleges and local businesses. Arkansas High staff will be available to discuss the college application process, career opportunities, scholarships, and FAFSA. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon...
Don’t Miss The Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate Thursday October 27
With early voting for Midterm elections underway, there are also local elections to think about too. The Arkansas High School Student Council is hosting a Texarkana Mayoral Debate and it's open to the public. How Will The Student Council Be Involved in The Mayoral Debate?. The Student Council members will...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
myarklamiss.com
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
ktoy1047.com
Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5
Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served...
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
ktoy1047.com
Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison
Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
Comments / 0