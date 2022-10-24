Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Related
ktoy1047.com
Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park
The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
ktoy1047.com
Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration
The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page. A man has been arrested for shooting at another...
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to hold Parent Info Night
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will cover mindfulness in parenting, including ways to reduce stress, learn breathing techniques, and relaxation skills. It will be followed by the social media parent informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Maud ISD cafeteria. A man has...
tigertimesonline.com
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
countylinemagazine.com
See Marshall’s Magical Wonderland
Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights is the most brilliant holiday sight in the region year after year. Delicate white lights adorn the historic Harrison County Courthouse built in 1901 as if decked in jewels. Shops around the courthouse square hold special events and weekly community activities also draw visitors. The...
ktoy1047.com
Redwater Community to hold Komen walk on Saturday
The walk will honor those who have struggled with breast cancer. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans...
ktoy1047.com
L-E Elementary's Fall Learning Fair will be November 5
Students in grades three through six are invited to attend, with bus transportation provided. Parents or guardians must complete the Fall Learning Fair form and return it to the office. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info...
myarklamiss.com
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
ktoy1047.com
Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5
Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served...
kkyr.com
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
ktoy1047.com
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A man has been arrested for shooting at another vehicle in Marshall. A man has...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
ktoy1047.com
Mayor proclaims Pro Bono Week at council meeting
Jerry Huckabee requested that the council consider partnering with Farmers Bank & Trust for the United Bowl to get college teams to play each other in Texarkana. The council unanimously approved three action items, including a bank depository contract, the Bowie Central Appraisal District’s tax roll, and a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility.
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to honor senior football players
Friday’s game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info Night on November 7. North Heights Community School will have their...
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
Bar owner pleas for demolition of burned down former Shreve Square building that poses danger
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Time may be up for the owner of the burned down Shreve Square building. On Sept. 23, the City of Shreveport issued a 30-days notice for the owner to demolish what was left and clean it up. That was two days after the inferno downtown on Sept....
Comments / 0